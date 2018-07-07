Art Institutes’ Closures Affect 3,000 Students

Three campuses, including the Art Institutes in Durham and Charlotte and South University in High Point, are expected to shut down before the end of the year.

The University of North Carolina system was notified this week that Dream Center Education Holdings has decided to close the three campuses, a move that will affect more than 3,000 students, according to internal email communications among UNC system staff who handle licensure issues for universities that operate in North Carolina.

All three will cease enrolling students for the upcoming term, the letter said.