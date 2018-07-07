WCU Honors Chancellor Belcher

Western Carolina University honors former chancellor, David Belcher, who died from brain cancer June 17 at the age of 60.

The Board of Trustees voted to rename its fine arts college the David Orr Belcher College of Fine and Performing Arts.

In a November 2017 press release, Belcher reported that the effects of his glioblastoma brain tumor had continued to worsen, and the aphasic impact of the disease on his speech and communicative skills had become more pronounced. Belcher began his career as a classical pianist and presided over WCU for seven years.