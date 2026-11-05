Central Piedmont Delivers Free Dental Services In Mini-Missions Of Mercy Clinic

Central Piedmont students turned their classroom training into community impact, helping provide more than $50,000 in free dental services to local patients.

What happened:

Students from Central Piedmont’s Dental Hygiene, Dental Assisting and Medical Assisting programs participated in a Mini-Missions of Mercy Clinic.

The clinic took place at the college’s Dental Clinic on Central Campus.

Students worked alongside volunteer dentists and community partners to provide free dental care, including fillings and extractions, to eligible patients.

By the numbers:

70 students participated.

68 patients received free dental care.

More than $50,000 in services were provided at no cost.

That averages nearly $750 in care per patient.

How students helped:

Dental Hygiene students took dental radiographs, completed charting and documentation, served as scribes and helped with patient interactions.

Dental Assisting students worked directly alongside dentists during treatment.

What they’re saying: “Offering the Mini-MOM clinic is really great for the people who don’t have the resources to afford dental care,” said Celia Miranda, a Dental Hygiene student. “This is a real impact for them. They’re getting something fixed that otherwise they wouldn’t be able to afford to get fixed.”

The big picture: The experience gives students an opportunity to use their classroom and lab training with real patients while learning alongside practicing dental professionals.

Central Piedmont Dental Hygiene students have a 100% clinical licensure pass rate and a 96% National Board Exam success rate.

100% clinical licensure pass rate and a 96% National Board Exam success rate. Dental Assisting students achieved 100% pass rates in 2026 on all three reported components of the Certified Dental Assistant examination: Infection Control, Radiation Health and Safety and General Chairside.

What they’re saying: “This clinic shows students the difference their skills can make beyond the classroom,” said Devin Bolin, Dental Hygiene faculty member at Central Piedmont. “They’re gaining meaningful clinical experience while helping people in our community access dental care. That connection between what our students are learning and the people they serve is incredibly powerful.”

Bottom line: Students gained valuable clinical experience while helping patients receive dental care that might otherwise have been difficult to access.

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