By: AJ ARMSTRONG and KATIE GRANT

What could students build with funding to bring their ideas to life? Representatives from 11 UNC Charlotte student organizations recently took that question to Honeywell’s global headquarters in uptown Charlotte.

Their proposals ranged from biomedical devices and satellite communications to rocket engines and robotics.

The event was part of the Honeywell Student Innovation Fund, a multiyear investment supporting student-led initiatives across the William States Lee College of Engineering, College of Computing and Informatics, and Belk College of Business. Students pitched their ideas directly to Honeywell leaders, explaining what they hoped to accomplish and how funding could help them get there.

Making the pitch

Each team had to make the case for both its idea and its plan to carry it out. Honeywell representatives evaluated proposals based on three criteria:

Viability: Is the project feasible, with a realistic budget and implementation plan?

Innovation: What makes the idea creative or original?

Impact: How could the project benefit students, industry or the community?

The presentations challenged students to think beyond the technical aspects of their projects and consider the resources, planning and potential impact needed to bring their ideas to life.

Ideas with room to grow

The Honeywell Student Innovation Fund bridges the gap between theory and practice by supplementing institutional budgets and providing the framework for project management skills.

Among the groups receiving funding are:

The Biomedical Engineering Society pitched three ideas for applying engineering to healthcare: an adaptive AI prosthetic hand, a health care robot and smart medical tape. The award will help members develop and test their designs.

The Amateur Radio Club pitched “Open Skies,” a ground station students plan to build to communicate with the International Space Station and receive satellite signals, including weather data. The awards will give students hands-on experience with radio communications.

Other teams proposed a liquid-propelled rocket engine, concrete canoe and 3D-printed bridge projects and quantum machine learning research. The proposals also included the Power and Energy Society’s Carolinas Energy Conference and the Society of Women Engineers’ “Buzz Into Engineering” series.

Together, the proposals demonstrated how student organizations give members opportunities to explore their interests and put classroom learning into practice.

Learning beyond the classroom

Developing a project is one challenge. Explaining its value to industry leaders is another.

The visit gave students a professional setting to present technical concepts, explain budgets and communicate what they hoped to achieve. As teams put their funding to work, they will also have opportunities to practice collaboration, resource management and problem-solving.

The Student Innovation Fund is part of a broader relationship between Honeywell and UNC Charlotte, connecting student learning with industry engagement. Honeywell’s investment in the University also supports scholarships, applied research and the future Honeywell Innovation Hub.

“This collaboration is an investment in our community and the future workforce, preparing students for their careers in this region and around the world,” said Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur when the partnership was announced.

The hub, which is currently under construction, will provide engineering labs, collaborative learning areas and specialized research spaces, expanding opportunities for students to gain practical experience and prepare for STEM careers.

From pitch to next step

All 11 participating organizations received awards to support their proposals. The next step is turning those plans into projects—developing ideas, testing approaches and putting new skills to work throughout the academic year.

Working alongside advisors from UNC Charlotte Student Involvement and the Student Activity Fee Commission, student leaders will manage project budgets, source materials, and use campus engineering labs and collaborative workspaces to build and test their prototypes. Throughout the year, teams are expected to maintain active organization status and translate their pitched concepts into tangible outcomes.

Learn more

Student organizations can learn about eligibility and future opportunities through the Honeywell Student Innovation Fund. Visit UNC Charlotte Corporate Engagement to explore ways to connect with the University, or learn more about the Honeywell Innovation Hub at Burson Hall.

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