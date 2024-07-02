Funding Law School Webinar At Charlotte July 10

Wed, Jul 10, 2024 | 12pm

A little knowledge about the financial aid process and available options will go a long way in lowering your stress as you fund your legal education. During this event, an Accredited Financial Counselor from AccessLex Institute will discuss cost of attendance, the financial aid application process, and the types of aid available to law students. Attendees can follow up this event with free financial coaching, lessons, and events through Ask EDNA! the Education Network at AccessLex.

More information and (free) registration – www.accesslex.org/event-tools-and-re…webinar-paying-law-school-07-10-2024

