Marshall And Rhodes Nominees Showcase What Is Possible At Charlotte

Three UNC Charlotte students and a recent graduate have been nominated for Marshall and Rhodes scholarships this year.



The nominees are seniors Natalie Doerfler, Hannah Rowles and Avery Taylor and Annabelle Hill ’26.



“This year’s cohort of Marshall and Rhodes nominees showcases clear commitment to the study of political and environmental issues at the highest level,” said Andrew Keener, director for honors advising and nationally competitive awards in the Honors College. “Their accomplishments and goals are a testament to their own drive, to their faculty mentorship and to what is possible at Charlotte.”



The Rhodes Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious international postgraduate awards, provides full funding for graduate study at Oxford University. The Marshall Scholarship, founded in 1953, provides full support for American graduate students to pursue one to three years of study at almost any university in the United Kingdom.



Each scholarship provides full financial support for travel, tuition and living expenses along with leadership development and cross-cultural engagement opportunities. The application process for both awards begins each spring.



The applications require research and study proposals, along with well-developed personal statements that summarize the applicant’s background, academic and professional achievements, core values and future goals. The applications also require several letters of recommendation.



UNIVERSITY NOMINEES

Natalie Doerfler is double majoring in political science and biology. Doerfler, a Levine Scholar from Calera, Alabama, has sought out international experiences in Costa Rica and Spain. At UNC Charlotte, she spearheaded a playhouse building project for Habitat for Humanity. She is a University nominee for the Marshall Scholarship.

Annabelle Hill graduated from UNC Charlotte in spring 2026 with degrees in political science, French and international studies. She was awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program grant for the 2026–27 academic year and is currently serving as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Malta. Hill, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a University nominee for the Marshall Scholarship. She was a Truman Scholarship finalist in 2025 and a Marshall Scholarship finalist in 2025.



Hannah Rowles, from Weddington, North Carolina, is double majoring in political science and international studies. She studied abroad in Latvia, speaks Russian and wants to become a Foreign Service officer after college. Rowles is the University nominee for the Rhodes Scholarship.



Avery Taylor is a Levine Scholar majoring in earth and environmental sciences. She is from Marion, North Carolina, and has gained experience in conservation science advocacy through Ph.D.-level biodiversity research and fieldwork, as well as internships with the Charlotte Raptor Center and Edisto Beach State Park. She is a University nominee for the Marshall Scholarship. Taylor was a University nominee for the Truman Scholarship in 2025.

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