Central Piedmont Community College has been named one of TIME’s America’s Best Community Colleges for 2027, recognizing the college’s commitment to student success, educational value and career readiness.

What’s happening: Central Piedmont is one of 250 community colleges included in TIME’s inaugural national list.

Why it matters: The recognition highlights how the college helps students complete credentials, transfer to four-year institutions and prepare for career advancement.

How colleges were evaluated

TIME and Statista Inc. developed the list using publicly available information from sources including the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

The evaluation considered five areas:

Student success

Graduate earnings

Return on investment

Diversity

Campus resources

What they’re saying

“This recognition reflects what matters most to us: creating opportunities that help our students succeed and transform their lives,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont.

“Every credential earned, every student who transfers and every graduate who advances in their career represents the kind of transformation we work toward every day. We are proud of this honor and even more proud of the students, faculty and staff who make that impact possible.”

By the numbers

Central Piedmont’s student outcomes and resources include:

Nearly 4,500 credentials: The college awarded nearly 4,500 credentials during the 2025-26 academic year.

Nearly 3,700 transfers: Nearly 3,700 students transferred to four-year colleges.

20 guaranteed admission programs: These programs create additional pathways for students who want to continue their education.

20 transfer agreements: The college offers 20 2+2 transfer agreements for Associate in Applied Science programs.

Five honors agreements: Students can pursue additional transfer opportunities through five honors transfer agreements.

$11,200 in additional annual earnings: Central Piedmont associate degree graduates earn an average of $11,200 more each year than individuals with only a high school diploma.

Up to $448,000 in additional lifetime earnings: Graduates’ increased earning potential can add up significantly over the course of their careers.

$5.20 in higher lifetime earnings: Students gain an estimated $5.20 in higher lifetime earnings for every $1 they invest in their education.

17.7% estimated annual return: A Central Piedmont education represents an estimated 17.7% annual return on students’ investment.

Nearly 300 programs: Students can choose from programs spanning 14 career fields.

15-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio: The ratio supports access to faculty and learning resources.

A diverse student community

Central Piedmont serves students with a wide range of backgrounds, experiences and goals.

Students come from more than 100 countries.

Students represent nearly 50 states.

The student population includes almost 800 international students.

The big picture

The recognition comes as Central Piedmont continues to expand access to education and workforce opportunities.

Nearly 60,000 students attended the college during the 2025-26 academic year.

Enrollment increased for the fifth consecutive year.

More than 230 apprenticeship and work-based learning partnerships connect students with hands-on experience.

Central Piedmont generates an estimated $1 billion in economic impact for Mecklenburg County each year.

What’s next

Central Piedmont is building on this recognition through its new three-year strategic plan.

The plan focuses on:

Empowering students

Strengthening partnerships

Developing future-ready talent

Powering community prosperity

The bottom line: Being named one of America’s best community colleges gives Central Piedmont additional momentum toward its goal of becoming the nation’s most transformative community college.

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