Stories In The Woods At UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens

You’ve been shuffling around the campus for years and probably didn’t know UNC Charlotte had its own Botanical Gardens, did you? Holed up in Levine Hall most of the time, haven’t you? The closest you’ve come to the Gardens is grabbing a sandwich and waffle fries at Chick-fil-A. Come on. Live a little. The Outdoor Gardens are beautiful and open every day. “Stories in the Woods” on May 15 is a great time to renew your contemplation powers. And you know how much it will cost you for this 5 star experience? Nothing, that’s what. Check it out: the former director of the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, Larry Mellichamp, was recently recognized by the North Carolina Botanical Garden—only the seventh recipient of its Flora Caroliniana Award.