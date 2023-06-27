Assistant Coach Named Head Coach At Queens University Lacrosse

Queens University of Charlotte Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout officially named Nik Colpitts head coach of the men’s lacrosse team. With over 13 years of coaching experience, Colpitts is the fourth person chosen to lead the program in history following his stint as an assistant coach with the team this past season.

Colpitts joined the Royals in the fall ahead of the program’s inaugural NCAA Division I season. As an assistant coach, he was responsible for many aspects of running the program ranging from budgeting and donor relations to player development and recruiting. Colpitts also played an integral role in Queens securing both their first DI win over Hampton and first ASUN Conference win over Detroit Mercy.

“Join me in congratulating Nik Colpitts as he embarks on the next phase of his coaching career as our new head men’s lacrosse coach,” Queens University of Charlotte Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout stated. “Royals Rise is our new mantra and what better way to kick it off than with the announcement of Nik as our new head coach.”

