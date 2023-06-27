JCSU President Featured In “Diverse Issues In Higher Education”

President Clarence D. Armbrister was recently featured on the cover of Diverse Issues in Higher Education for his work as Johnson C. Smith University’s 14th president. The publication is known as the preeminent source of critical news, information and insightful commentary on the full range of issues concerning diversity in American higher education. The article highlights Armbrister’s time at JCSU, and some of his proudest moments serving as the institution’s president.

“There’s nothing like watching young people mature over a period of time,” Armbrister said. “Commencement is my favorite time of the year to watch these young birds take flight.”

