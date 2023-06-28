Charlotte 49ers Director Selected For The 2023-24 NCAA Pathway Program

Charlotte 49ers Executive Associate Athletics Director Ragean Hill is among 21 individuals selected by the NCAA for the 2023-24 Pathway Program, a yearlong initiative to prepare senior-level athletics administrators for their next career step as directors of athletics or conference commissioners.

The Pathway Program, under the direction of NCAA leadership development, is an intensive, experiential learning opportunity for selected participants who work at an NCAA school or conference in Divisions I, II or III. During the year, the 21 participants will be paired with and have regularly scheduled meetings with a campus or conference mentor. The mentors include directors of athletics, conference commissioners and school presidents, among others in leadership roles.

