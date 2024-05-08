Inaugural Youth Apprenticeship Week At Central Piedmont May 5-11

Central Piedmont is proud to kick off our inaugural Youth Apprenticeship Week from May 5- 11. Youth Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide initiative celebrating the unique benefits and immense value of registered apprenticeship programs for young individuals aged 16 – 24.

Why Apprenticeships?

Apprenticeships are more than just jobs; they combine paid work with structured training.

Apprentices earn a journeyman card from the Department of Labor, a portable credential valid across the United States.

Participants gain unparalleled hands-on industry experience, setting them apart from their peers.

Central Piedmont’s Role:

Since 1995, Central Piedmont has played a crucial role in educating youth apprentices. Our journey began with the Apprenticeship 2000 program, and today, we partner with 22 employers providing education for 136 current apprentices in various fields.

Apprenticeship Programs and Stats:

Current Apprentices: 136 youths aged 16-24

Employer Partners: 15 providing diverse opportunities

Fields of Study: Automotive, CNC Machining, Diesel Technology, Early Child Education, Mechatronics, Electrical Systems, HVAC, and Welding.

Learn More:

Visit the WorkPlace Learning page for detailed information about our apprenticeship opportunities and other youth programs.

MORE >>>