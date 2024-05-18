The Central Piedmont Community College Center for Global Engagement is thrilled to announce Central Piedmont’s 2024-25 study abroad and globally-focused domestic travel programs!

Eligibility:

Open to students 18 and older, employees, and community members

Scholarships available for students

For questions, email the Center for Global Engagement or call 704-330-6167

Fall Break 2024 Programs – Applications Due by Fri., May 31

Associated Course: History 112 or CCE

Description: Explore modern world history in the Azores, an archipelago known for its volcanic landscapes and maritime culture. Learn about the impact of geography on cultural and economic development and the historical significance of whales to the islands.

Featured Activities:

Hikes through diverse terrains with lakes and geothermal springs

Visits to botanical gardens, pineapple and tea plantations, and a dairy farm

Associated Courses: Culinary 287, and/or History 112 or CCE

Description: Immerse yourself in Colombian baking and pastry arts while exploring local culture and traditions. Engage in various activities during the eight-day trip, including visits to local markets, thermal hot springs, and companies like Castellana 104.

Featured Activities:

Visits to local markets and thermal hot springs

Culinary exploration of Bogotá’s neighborhoods

Marine excursions like whale watching and snorkeling around São Miguel Island

Workshops with Colombian students

Discover all the details, including dates, specific program information, and applications for fall and spring break programs, on the Study Abroad page of the Center for Global Engagement website.

