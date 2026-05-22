Elon And Queens Strengthen The Foundation Of Their Combined Institution Through Shared Services

This work represents an important step forward in the planned merger, which is awaiting a vote from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. That accreditation approval is the first step in a two-step federal approval process before Elon assumes operational oversight of Queens.

As the approval process continues, Elon and Queens are planning to align a number of administrative and operational functions through shared services, beginning June 30. The goal of the shared services model is to strengthen the financial and operational foundation of the future combined institution while ensuring that students continue to receive strong support throughout the transition.

“This next stage is about building the foundation for a stronger future,” said Jeff Stein, chief integration officer and executive vice president. “Leaders from both institutions are working collaboratively and deliberately, and drawing on the strengths, talents, and traditions of Elon and Queens to design shared functions that serve students well and position the combined institution for long-term success.”

The shared services model will bring together teams in areas such as admissions and financial aid, advancement, career services, communications and marketing, finance, human resources, information technology, academic advising, facilities, library services, study abroad, and other key administrative functions. These areas support the daily operations of both campuses and play an important role in the student experience. Leaders have emphasized that the design process is not simply about combining existing structures, but about creating stronger teams and practices that reflect the best of both institutions.

The merger also builds on Elon’s growing presence in Charlotte, including the expansion of Elon Law and future graduate programs. Queens’ deep roots in the city, distinctive undergraduate experience, Division I athletics program, and legacy of civic engagement will remain important parts of the combined institution’s future. Athletics programs at Elon and Queens will continue to operate as distinct and separate Division I programs.

For employees, the transition will include direct communication, HR support, and detailed information about next steps. Queens employees whose roles are part of the shared services areas will transition to Elon University employment at the end of June and continue in similar roles. Queens employees who transition will move to Elon’s benefits program.

A small number of positions will not continue as part of the shared services structure. Employees in those roles are receiving direct support, including information about open positions at Elon in which they are eligible to apply and career transition resources.

The transition plan also includes onboarding, professional development, and culture-building opportunities designed to help newly integrated teams build relationships and establish shared practices. Planned supports include department retreats, leadership workshops, employee resources, buddy programs, and ongoing opportunities for feedback and questions.

Throughout the process, Queens will continue to have dedicated leadership guiding campus operations, helping ensure continuity for students, employees, and the Charlotte community while federal approvals are pending.

For Elon and Queens, this stage of the work is both practical and forward-looking. It is about aligning systems and teams, but also about shaping a shared future grounded in student success, institutional strength, and a commitment to Charlotte.

“The promise of this merger is not only that two institutions will come together,” Stein said. “It is that, together, we can create something stronger — an institution with deeper resources, broader opportunities, and an enduring commitment to the students and communities we serve.”

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