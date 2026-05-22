Charlotte Partners With RTI International On The North Carolina Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) OnRamp Hub

As UNC Charlotte continues expanding its leadership in applied research and national security innovation, the University has signed a partnering agreement with independent scientific research institute RTI International to collaborate on an anticipated North Carolina Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) OnRamp Hub. As part of the collaboration, UNC Charlotte will be RTI’s primary academic partner connecting Charlotte and Western North Carolina.

The agreement builds on the momentum of UNC Charlotte’s recently launched National Defense and Intelligence Innovation Institute (NDI3), which was created to accelerate the translation of research and commercial innovation into operational solutions that support national security, advanced manufacturing and economic competitiveness.

The collaboration positions UNC Charlotte to play a leadership role in strengthening defense innovation activity across the Charlotte region and Western North Carolina while connecting the region’s research, manufacturing, energy and financial ecosystems to emerging federal opportunities.

“As the academic anchor for the defense industry in the region, UNC Charlotte is uniquely positioned to help bridge the gap between innovation and operational impact,” said John Daniels, vice chancellor for research at UNC Charlotte. “Through NDI3 and our partnerships across industry and government, we are building the infrastructure and expertise needed to help connect research, commercialization and mission-focused technology development in ways that benefit both national security and the Charlotte region.”

The proposed DIU OnRamp Hub is designed to lower barriers for nontraditional defense contractors; strengthen collaboration between academia, industry and mission partners; and accelerate the development and transition of dual-use technologies aligned with Department of War priorities.

Under the partnership agreement, UNC Charlotte will contribute expertise in technical translation, experimentation, validation and workforce development, while leveraging the strengths of the Charlotte region’s advanced manufacturing, motorsports, energy and financial sectors.

RTI International is leading the statewide commercial, academic and mission partner coalition that will provide core services to accelerate dual-use technology development, commercialization and transition for commercial and operational use.

The agreement also aligns with UNC Charlotte’s broader strategy to expand its role as the only R1 university in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions and to strengthen pathways connecting industry, government and higher education.

Potential future collaboration areas outlined in the partnership agreement include:

Supporting advanced prototyping, experimentation and independent verification and validation

Connecting dual-use commercial technologies with defense and operational needs

Expanding workforce development pathways tied to defense industrial base

Strengthening opportunities for industry, government and academic collaboration across North Carolina

Accelerating the transition of research and innovation into scalable operational capabilities

The partnership agreement establishes a framework for future collaboration and exploration between the organizations and the broader NC OnRAMP Hub consortia.

More About RTI International

RTI International is an independent scientific research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Our vision is to address the world’s most critical problems with technical and science-based solutions in pursuit of a better future. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across social, statistical, data, and laboratory sciences, engineering, and other technical disciplines to solve the world’s most challenging problems. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

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