Charlotte Coach Wes Miller Signs South Carolina’s #1 High School Prospect Lance Barnes

Charlotte Men’s Basketball coach Wes Miller announced his first high school addition for the 2026-27 season on Thursday, signing Lance Barnes.

A Fort Mill, South Carolina native, Barnes is ranked as the state’s No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. The three-star guard spent his final two prep seasons at Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina.

Barnes led the Lions this season with 21.2 points per game on 59 percent shooting from the field, while adding a team-high seven rebounds and 2.9 steals per contest. He earned Legacy Early College Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year honors, along with a selection to the 2026 Greenville All-County Team.

As a junior, Barnes averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 3.4 steals per game.

Before transferring to Legacy Early College, Barnes spent his first two prep seasons at Catawba Ridge High School, where he earned All-Region honors in 2022-23 and All-State recognition in 2023-24 while helping lead the program to back-to-back region championships.

Beyond high school competition, Barnes played on the Adidas 3SSB circuit with Upward Stars, competing against many of the top prospects in the country.

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