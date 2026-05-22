Central Piedmont President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer Awarded The Order Of The Long Leaf Pine

Central Piedmont president Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer was honored with North Carolina’s highest civilian award on Monday afternoon! @nc_governor awarded her the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, recognizing her more than three decades of service in higher education and her visionary leadership across the state.

Among the most prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine is reserved for individuals whose service has made a lasting and meaningful impact on the state and its communities.

It honors those who go above and beyond the call of duty to strengthen North Carolina. Past recipients include Maya Angelou, Billy Graham and Dean Smith. During her career, Dr. Deitemeyer has served as an advocate for workforce development, economic opportunity and expanded access to education — and her impact is evident in community across the state.

Join Central Piedmont in congratulating Dr. Deitemeyer on this well-deserved recognition.