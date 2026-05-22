Charlotte’s Belk College Of Business Rolls Out New Programs That Address The Future Of Work

New undergraduate, graduate and international offerings reflect evolving industry needs across Charlotte and beyond.

As industries evolve and new technologies reshape the workplace, the Belk College of Business at UNC Charlotte is expanding its academic portfolio to meet the moment, shaped by the demands of the Charlotte market — the nation’s second-largest banking center and home to 19 Fortune 500/1000 headquarters and more than 270 Fortune 500 companies with local operations.

Beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, that momentum takes shape through new undergraduate programs, graduate degrees, concentrations and international dual degree opportunities, each designed to build in-demand skills, connect learning to real-world application and prepare graduates to lead in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Undergraduate Programs: Expanding Access and Impact

The Belk College continues to lead in flexible, career-focused undergraduate education with new online and interdisciplinary offerings.

New programs include:

Economics, B.S. (Online)

Economics Minor (Online)

AI in Business Minor

“These new undergraduate programs show how the Belk College is responding to the future of work,” said Natasha Randle, associate dean for undergraduate programs. “Students will gain practical, market-relevant skills while learning to use data and AI ethically and responsibly. Our goal is to prepare graduates who are not only comfortable with emerging technologies, but ready to apply them thoughtfully in real business settings.”

The B.S. in Economics and Economics minor are now available fully online, expanding access for students seeking flexible pathways into high-demand, analytics-driven careers and building on the success of the college’s growing online portfolio.

Graduate Programs: Built for an Evolving Economy

At the graduate level, new programs and concentrations reflect rapid shifts in finance, entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence.

M.S. in Financial Engineering & Fintech

Building on more than 20 years of the mathematical finance program, the newly renamed M.S. in Financial Engineering and Fintech degree integrates advanced modeling, data science, AI and financial technology to meet the demands of a rapidly changing industry.

“As financial services continue to evolve, the need for talent that can operate across finance, technology and data will only accelerate,” said Ethan Chiang, associate dean for graduate programs. “This program is designed to meet that demand while supporting innovation across the Charlotte region.”

New concentrations include:

Fintech and Quantitative Finance

Quantitative Risk Management

AI and Machine Learning in Finance

M.S. in Entrepreneurship

Designed for a rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Charlotte, this one-year, cohort-based program emphasizes real-world application, guiding students from idea to execution.

“Entrepreneurs are curious and creative people who seek to translate their ideas into solutions,” said Belk Distinguished Professor in Business Innovation Justin Webb, who has led the curriculum development process. “Our graduate degree will provide entrepreneurs access to the academic and practical knowledge they need to build their confidence and also their knowledge in business and entrepreneurship principles. This will equip them to bring their ideas to life.”

The program reflects increasing demand for founders and innovators who can navigate uncertainty, build ventures and bring ideas to market in a fast-moving economy.

New JL Price MBA Expanded Portfolio

The JL Price MBA portfolio continues to evolve with new concentrations and flexible options, including:

AI Applications in Business (online)

Financial Analytics and Modeling (now available online and on-campus)

Student-Structured Concentration (now available online and on-campus)

The AI Applications in Business concentration addresses a growing gap between technical capability and managerial decision-making, preparing leaders to integrate AI across strategy, marketing, operations and finance.

The student-structured concentration — previously available only to on-campus MBA students — gives students the ability to design a personalized 12-credit-hour plan in a significant area of interest. Together with the fully online MBA option, it reflects the program’s broader commitment to flexibility for how students learn and what they study.

International Partnerships: Bringing Global Business to Charlotte

The Belk College has long cultivated a global network of academic partnerships spanning institutions across Europe, Asia and Latin America. Two new dual degree programs — with National Chengchi University in Taipei and Universität Regensburg in Germany — deepen that reach, connecting international graduate students directly with Charlotte’s business community.

Graduate students from around the world will study at UNC Charlotte, bringing global perspectives into the classroom and strengthening the region’s international business connections.

For Belk College students, that means learning alongside peers with international experience, gaining exposure to global markets and developing the cross-cultural skills increasingly required in today’s business environment.

Looking Ahead

Additional programs are in development, including an accounting track for the Doctorate of Business Administration and a Global Business Foundations Abroad minor launching in 2027, further reinforcing the college’s commitment to innovation and global engagement.

A College Aligned with Industry

Across every program, one theme is clear: business is changing, and so is how students prepare for it.

At the Belk College of Business, these new offerings reflect a commitment to equipping graduates with the skills to navigate complexity, apply emerging technologies and capitalize on opportunities in one of the nation’s most dynamic business environments. From AI-powered decision making to fintech innovation and entrepreneurial venture creation, Belk College graduates are prepared not just to keep pace with change, but to lead it.

For more information on these and other programs, visit belkcollege.charlotte.edu.

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