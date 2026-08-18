Central Piedmont Launches New Affordable Programs For Students Seeking Careers In High-Growth Industries

A new career could be just weeks away. This fall, Central Piedmont Community College is launching several continuing education programs that prepare students for opportunities in biotechnology, veterinary assisting, barbering, esthetics and nail technology.

As industries evolve and workforce demands shift, short-term training programs offer a valuable pathway for individuals seeking to enter a new field, gain specialized skills or advance in their current careers. From biotechnology and animal health to personal care and wellness services, these programs help connect students with employment opportunities while supplying local employers with the skilled talent they need to grow and serve the community.

“Students today are looking for affordable, flexible ways to launch their careers, and these new programs help meet that need,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost and chief academic officer at Central Piedmont. “By combining hands-on learning with workforce-relevant skills, these programs can help students prepare for careers in high-growth industries and enter the workforce with confidence.”

Preparing students for careers in biotech

The new BioWork Certificate Program prepares students for entry-level careers in biotechnology, biomanufacturing and pharmaceutical manufacturing, industries that continue to experience significant growth across North Carolina.

The eight-week hybrid program combines flexible online instruction with hands-on laboratory training. Students learn foundational skills in bioprocessing, manufacturing operations, quality practices and laboratory procedures while gaining practical experience in laboratory, manufacturing and cleanroom environments.

The program is open to individuals age 18 and older who hold a high school diploma or GED. Classes begin Aug. 30.

According to the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, the state has more than 100,000 jobs in life sciences, and the industry has seen a 23% growth in employment since 2019.

Veterinary Assisting Technician Program combines classroom learning, clinical experience

Students interested in animal care can now enroll in Central Piedmont’s Veterinary Assisting Technician Program, a 15-week hybrid program that blends online learning, in-person training and real-world clinical experience.

The program includes 12 online modules, weekly hands-on practical lessons and an externship at an affiliated companion animal veterinary clinic. Students develop skills in animal care, laboratory procedures, diagnostics, surgical and anesthesia support, radiography, pharmacy procedures and client communication.

Graduates will be prepared for entry-level opportunities in veterinary practices and animal care settings. The program begins Aug. 17.

New beauty and wellness programs coming to Harris Campus

Central Piedmont is also expanding workforce training at its Harris Campus with the addition of three new continuing education programs: Barbering Licensing, Esthetics and Manicuring & Pedicuring.

The programs support the college’s broader investment in the Harris Campus, which is undergoing a significant expansion to increase educational opportunities and serve more students in southeast Mecklenburg County.

The Barbering Licensing Program prepares students for careers as licensed barbers through instruction in haircutting, shaving, grooming, customer service, safety, sanitation and advanced barbering techniques.

The Esthetics Certificate Program provides comprehensive training in skincare, facials, hair removal, makeup application, client consultation and professional salon practices, preparing students for licensure and careers in the skincare and beauty industry.

The Manicuring & Pedicuring Certificate Program equips students with skills in nail care, artificial nail enhancements, client consultation, sanitation standards and customer service, preparing graduates for North Carolina nail technician licensure and employment in salons and spas.

All three programs begin in September.

Individuals interested in learning more about the new continuing education offerings or enrolling in a program can visit the Central Piedmont Continuing Education website for additional information and registration details.

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