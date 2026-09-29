Metallica Scholars Initiative Helping Central Piedmont Students Overcome Financial Hurdles

A new grant from the Metallica Scholars Initiative is helping Central Piedmont students complete their healthcare training and enter high-demand careers.

By the numbers

Central Piedmont has received a new $15,000 grant from the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

The college has received $215,000 in total funding from the program since 2019.

392 students have received support to overcome financial barriers to graduation and workforce entry.

Nationwide, the Metallica Scholars Initiative has supported more than 13,000 community college students.

What’s happening

Central Piedmont received its eighth consecutive year of support from the Metallica Scholars Initiative, a workforce development program created by Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

The funding helps students cover expenses often not addressed by traditional financial aid, including: Credentialing and certification exam fees Course fees Required supplies and materials

The support helps students complete training, earn professional credentials and transition into the workforce.

Student impact

Sofia Limache Madrid, a student in Central Piedmont’s Medical Laboratory Technology program, faced challenges paying for a required board certification exam because of inconsistent work hours and other financial obligations.

After learning about the Metallica Scholars Initiative through a faculty member, she applied for and received assistance.

The funding allowed her to focus on preparing for the exam instead of worrying about the cost.

“I could study calmly without the stress or fear that I wouldn’t be able to take my exam until I had enough money to pay for the fee,” Sofia said.

What they’re saying

“This thing started as a dream,” said Metallica’s James Hetfield. “Now our program is changing lives. To expand our impact on a global scale and support even more students is so rewarding. We’re so proud of all the Metallica Scholars who have come through it and all the ones who will participate in it. It’s humbling to know we’ve been part of the journey of thousands of trade professionals doing good, hard work in the world.”

The big picture

The Metallica Scholars Initiative launched in 2019 through a partnership between All Within My Hands and the American Association of Community Colleges .

and the . The program supports career and technical education pathways that prepare students for high-demand occupations and family-sustaining careers.

As healthcare employers across the Charlotte region continue seeking skilled workers, the initiative helps Central Piedmont students complete their education and enter careers that strengthen local communities.

Bottom line

The latest Metallica Scholars Initiative grant continues Central Piedmont’s long-standing partnership with the program, helping students overcome financial hurdles, complete healthcare training and join the region’s workforce.

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