Chick-Fil-A Restaurants Invest In Central Piedmont Student Success

Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are partnering with Central Piedmont Community College to help expand educational opportunities for local students.

What’s happening

From Monday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 3, participating Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will donate a portion of sales from mobile orders to Central Piedmont Community College.

Proceeds will help establish the Chick-fil-A Charlotte Scholarship Fund, providing additional support for students pursuing their educational and career goals.

The fundraiser supports Central Piedmont’s mission to provide education, career training and workforce development opportunities across Mecklenburg County.

What they’re saying

“At Central Piedmont, we know that talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t always within reach,” said Vanessa Stolen, associate vice president of institutional advancement at Central Piedmont. “Through Chick-fil-A Charlotte’s investment in student success, more students will have access to the education and training they need to achieve their goals, advance their careers and strengthen our community. We are grateful for this partnership and for Chick-fil-A Charlotte’s commitment to supporting our students.”

“We’re proud to support Central Piedmont and help create more opportunities for students across the Greater Charlotte community,” said Shannon Holland, owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Denver. “We hope our guests will join us in supporting the Chick-fil-A Charlotte Scholarship Fund and investing in the next generation of students as they work toward their education and career goals.”

How to participate

Place a mobile order at a participating Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A restaurant between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.

A portion of eligible mobile order sales will be donated to support Central Piedmont students through the Chick-fil-A Charlotte Scholarship Fund.

Find a participating restaurant through Chick-fil-A’s location finder.

Participating locations: Afton Ridge, Albemarle, Albemarle Road, Arboretum, Baxter Village, Belmont, Blakeney, Carolina Mall, Carolina Pavilion, Carolina Place Mall, Cherry Road, Cleveland Mall, College Downs, Concord at the Village, Concord Mills, Concord Parkway, Cornelius, Cotswold, Cox Rd, Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Dave Lyle Boulevard, Davis Lake, Denver (NC), East Woodlawn Road, Harris Square (NC), Hilltop, Indian Land, Indian Trail, Lake Norman, Lancaster, Lincolnton (NC), Matthews, Mint Hill, Monroe (NC), Mooresville, Mountain Island, Northlake Mall, Northlake Parkway, Prosperity Church Rd., Rivergate Parkway, Rockingham, Rocky River Road, Shelby, Sherrills Ford, South End, South Point Township, Southpark Mall, Statesville, Stonecrest at Piper Glen, Talbert Road, Towne Creek Commons, University Place, Waverly, Wendover Plaza, Wesley Chapel Weddington, Whitehall Commons, Uptown Charlotte.

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