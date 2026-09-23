Charlotte Ranks Among The Nation’s Best Colleges According To U.S. News & World Report

By JEN AMES STUART

UNC Charlotte has earned a place among the nation’s top 100 public universities for the fourth consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Colleges rankings.



Charlotte ranks No. 87 among public universities and remains the third-highest-ranked public institution in North Carolina in the National Universities category. The University also ranks No. 39 among National Universities on U.S. News’ new Best Value Schools for In-State Students list, recognizing the combination of academic quality and affordability available to North Carolina students.



“At Charlotte, we are focused on opening doors for our students and preparing them to make a difference in their communities,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “These recognitions reflect the dedication of our faculty and staff to providing an excellent education, connecting students with meaningful experiences and making a college degree accessible.”



The new in-state value ranking considers academic quality, tuition and fees, costs after need-based financial aid, and scholarship and grant support. It offers another way for North Carolina families to evaluate the opportunities available at Charlotte.



Several undergraduate programs advanced in the national rankings, led by engineering and economics.



The William States Lee College of Engineering climbed 23 places to No. 102 among undergraduate engineering programs. Economics rose 36 places to No. 122, the largest improvement among Charlotte’s six ranked undergraduate fields.



Charlotte’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing remains among the nation’s top 75 programs. Computer science advanced four places to No. 103, undergraduate business rose two places to No. 129, and psychology moved up one place to No. 129.



The undergraduate program rankings are based on assessments by deans and senior faculty members at peer institutions, providing national recognition across a broad range of Charlotte’s academic offerings.



These latest recognitions build on Charlotte’s place among the nation’s top 100 public universities since the 2024 edition of Best Colleges and its continued focus on academic excellence, student success and service to North Carolina.

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