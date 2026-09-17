Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer Has Transformed Central Piedmont Into An Important Charlotte Engine For Economics

Central Piedmont’s president Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer has been named to the Charlotte Business Journal’s 2026 Power 100: Visionaries list, recognizing her as one of the region’s most influential leaders.

Since taking the helm in 2017, Dr. Deitemeyer has created an integrated approach connecting education, economic development, workforce strategy and community advancement to address Charlotte’s evolving needs.

Caldwell Rose, chair of the Central Piedmont Board of Trustees, stated: “Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer has transformed Central Piedmont into one of Charlotte’s most important engines for economic opportunity, workforce innovation and regional collaboration.” He praised her ability to strengthen cross-sector partnerships and noted she “works tirelessly behind the scenes to bring people together.”

Key Accomplishments:

Under her leadership, the college has expanded dual enrollment to nearly 6,500 students and established transfer partnerships with 40 four-year institutions. Central Piedmont now serves approximately 60,000 students and generates an estimated $1 billion economic impact in Mecklenburg County. The institution has awarded over 44,000 credentials, invested in infrastructure, and increased annual scholarship support to $5 million.

Dr. Deitemeyer has positioned the college as critical to addressing workforce shortages in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, skilled trades, early childhood education, and technology sectors.

JB Brown, president of Hendrick Automotive Group, noted that her vision has “helped countless students build meaningful careers while strengthening the talent pipeline for businesses.”

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