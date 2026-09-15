Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont Students Meet Prospective Employers Through Work-It Wednesdays

CStandard

Work-It Wednesdays gives Central Piedmont students the opportunity to meet employers, learn about available positions and expand their professional networks. 

What to know 

  • Meet local employers who are hiring Central Piedmont students. 
  • Explore part-time and full-time job opportunities across a variety of industries. 
  • Ask questions and connect directly with recruiters. 
  • Learn more about career options, even if you’re not currently looking for a job. 

Before you go 

  • Registration is not required. 
  • Students are encouraged to register in advance to receive event reminders and view the list of participating employers. 

Pro tip 

  • Bring your resume if you’re actively applying for jobs. 
  • Meeting employers face-to-face can help you stand out and make a lasting impression during the hiring process. 

The bottom line: Whether you’re searching for a job or exploring future opportunities, Work-It Wednesdays can help you build connections and move closer to your career goals.

MORE >>>