Central Piedmont Students Meet Prospective Employers Through Work-It Wednesdays

Work-It Wednesdays gives Central Piedmont students the opportunity to meet employers, learn about available positions and expand their professional networks.

What to know

Meet local employers who are hiring Central Piedmont students.

Explore part-time and full-time job opportunities across a variety of industries.

Ask questions and connect directly with recruiters.

Learn more about career options, even if you’re not currently looking for a job.

Before you go

Registration is not required.

Students are encouraged to register in advance to receive event reminders and view the list of participating employers.

Pro tip

Bring your resume if you’re actively applying for jobs.

Meeting employers face-to-face can help you stand out and make a lasting impression during the hiring process.

The bottom line: Whether you’re searching for a job or exploring future opportunities, Work-It Wednesdays can help you build connections and move closer to your career goals.

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