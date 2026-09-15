Central Piedmont Students Meet Prospective Employers Through Work-It Wednesdays
Work-It Wednesdays gives Central Piedmont students the opportunity to meet employers, learn about available positions and expand their professional networks.
What to know
- Meet local employers who are hiring Central Piedmont students.
- Explore part-time and full-time job opportunities across a variety of industries.
- Ask questions and connect directly with recruiters.
- Learn more about career options, even if you’re not currently looking for a job.
Before you go
- Registration is not required.
- Students are encouraged to register in advance to receive event reminders and view the list of participating employers.
Pro tip
- Bring your resume if you’re actively applying for jobs.
- Meeting employers face-to-face can help you stand out and make a lasting impression during the hiring process.
The bottom line: Whether you’re searching for a job or exploring future opportunities, Work-It Wednesdays can help you build connections and move closer to your career goals.