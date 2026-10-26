Charlotte Doubles Duo, Shona Nakano and Amalia Widdowson, Win American Conference Championship

Shona Nakano and Amalia Widdowson won the doubles competition at the American Conference Individual Championships this past weekend.

The duo entered unseeded in the bracket and rattled off four consecutive victories to claim the doubles title, capped off with a win over the No. 50-ranked team in the country and No. 1 seed in the tournament from Wichita State.

Charlotte’s tandem won the first two matches, both eight-game pro sets, handily to advance to the best two-of-three regular set matches in the final four. The duo erased a first-set loss in both the semifinal and championship match to win in a third-set super tiebreak for the title.

With the win, the duo will represent the 49ers and the American Conference in the ITA Conference Masters Championships in Rome, Georgia on November 5-8 with a chance to qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championships.

Both Nakano and Widdowson were also in action in singles play at the tournament and both had at least one win. Widdowson made it to the quarterfinals before falling to No. 117 Xin Tong Wang from Wichita State, while Nakano picked up a win in the consolation draw.

Charlotte is back in action this weekend (Oct. 30-Nov. 1) with the Elon Invite.

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