Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center Enhances Advanced Energy’s Motor Testing

By SUSAN MESSINA

UNC Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center is the nation’s new home for independent, electric motor efficiency testing. As such, EPIC’s Motor Testing Laboratory is the only commercial lab in the United States accredited to test electric motors during research and development, through prototype advancement, upon introduction to the U.S. market and for mandatory compliance.

EPIC entered an agreement early in 2026 with nonprofit energy engineering and consulting firm North Carolina Advanced Energy Corporation to initiate the process for becoming an accredited ISO/IEC 17025 motors and drives testing laboratory. This accreditation (NVLAP Lab Code 6000435-0) meets the requirements of the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program and is essential for evaluating the efficiency of Advanced Energy’s clients’ electric motor products, primarily for advanced manufacturing, commercial building and facilities systems and specialty equipment. The accreditation became final in September.

Transfer of power: Raleigh to Charlotte

Throughout the accreditation process that started in February 2026, Raleigh-based Advanced Energy guided the transfer of testing equipment to EPIC’s Flexible Energy Lab from its previous location on NC State University’s campus, and provided pertinent training to select UNC Charlotte research engineers. In addition to acquiring key material assets, EPIC will serve Advanced Energy’s established clients on a subcontract basis through 2029 for motor testing services. After the three-year period, EPIC will become the primary contract holder for these and subsequent clients.

“We’ve been impressed with EPIC’s leadership, expertise and facilities for years. The center does an outstanding job of blending the strengths of academia with the business needs of industry, so as soon as we had the opportunity to partner, it was an easy decision,” said Brian Coble, president and executive director, Advanced Energy. “Bringing Advanced Energy’s premier motor testing capabilities to UNC Charlotte enhances what we’ve built over nearly four decades and opens the door to even greater impact. I’m excited about the natural alignment between our organizations and our shared commitment to technical excellence and solving real-world challenges.”

Addressing advanced energy needs

While domestic equipment testing represents the foundation for the EPIC-Advanced Energy collaboration, the agreement introduces the potential for providing testing services to interested international manufacturers as well as sparking new motor-related research. In addition, qualified UNC Charlotte students will have opportunities for paid co-op participation, boosting workforce development and jumpstarting post-graduation careers.

About EPIC

Established as a public-private partnership in 2008, the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) accelerated the Willliam States Lee College of Engineering’s early work in power systems and energy infrastructure. EPIC explores and tests solutions to the rising challenges facing industry partners in energy production, transmission and distribution, and has served as a catalyst for the expansion of UNC Charlotte’s energy-focused curriculum, research enterprise and specialized facilities. EPIC researchers are leading the NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas, supported by a National Science Foundation investment of up to $160 million over 10 years.

About Advanced Energy

North Carolina Advanced Energy Corporation (Advanced Energy) is a nonprofit energy engineering and consulting firm established in 1980. Through technical expertise and strategic partnerships, we tackle complex challenges facing the electric power industry, large business and industry, and homes and communities. Our mission is to help all customers — residential, commercial and industrial — reduce their costs and ensure energy reliability.

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