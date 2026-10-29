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Central Piedmont Wellness Center Hosting 2nd Annual Wellness Fair

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The big picture: Central Piedmont’s Wellness Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Wellness Fair, giving students a chance to explore different dimensions of well-being through hands-on activities, campus resources and community organizations. 

This year’s theme: “Wellness Adventures: Discover the Dimensions of You” takes inspiration from The Magic School Bus, inviting students to board the “Wellness Express” and visit different wellness destinations. 

Event details: 

  • When: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 
  • Where: Central Campus, Parr Center ground-floor Student Commons area 
  • Who: Central Piedmont students 
  • What to expect: Interactive activities, wellness resources and opportunities to connect with campus departments and community partners 

Activities include: 

  • Custom bracelet making 
  • Aromatherapy experiences 
  • Tote bag and hat customization 
  • Wellness activities and giveaways 
  • Opportunities to explore resources from campus departments and community organizations 

Community resources include: 

  • Refugee support services 
  • Veteran Bridge Home 
  • NAMI Charlotte 
  • Atrium Health community health workers, virtual health clinic and behavioral health team 
  • The Salvation Army 
  • Crisis Assistance Ministry 
  • Nourish Up 
  • Humane Society 

The bottom line: Stop by to explore wellness resources, participate in activities and discover new ways to support your well-being. 

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