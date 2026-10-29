Central Piedmont Wellness Center Hosting 2nd Annual Wellness Fair
The big picture: Central Piedmont’s Wellness Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Wellness Fair, giving students a chance to explore different dimensions of well-being through hands-on activities, campus resources and community organizations.
This year’s theme: “Wellness Adventures: Discover the Dimensions of You” takes inspiration from The Magic School Bus, inviting students to board the “Wellness Express” and visit different wellness destinations.
Event details:
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Where: Central Campus, Parr Center ground-floor Student Commons area
- Who: Central Piedmont students
- What to expect: Interactive activities, wellness resources and opportunities to connect with campus departments and community partners
Activities include:
- Custom bracelet making
- Aromatherapy experiences
- Tote bag and hat customization
- Wellness activities and giveaways
- Opportunities to explore resources from campus departments and community organizations
Community resources include:
- Refugee support services
- Veteran Bridge Home
- NAMI Charlotte
- Atrium Health community health workers, virtual health clinic and behavioral health team
- The Salvation Army
- Crisis Assistance Ministry
- Nourish Up
- Humane Society
The bottom line: Stop by to explore wellness resources, participate in activities and discover new ways to support your well-being.