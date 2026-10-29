Central Piedmont Wellness Center Hosting 2nd Annual Wellness Fair

The big picture: Central Piedmont’s Wellness Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Wellness Fair, giving students a chance to explore different dimensions of well-being through hands-on activities, campus resources and community organizations.

This year’s theme: “Wellness Adventures: Discover the Dimensions of You” takes inspiration from The Magic School Bus, inviting students to board the “Wellness Express” and visit different wellness destinations.

Event details:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Central Campus, Parr Center ground-floor Student Commons area

Who: Central Piedmont students

What to expect: Interactive activities, wellness resources and opportunities to connect with campus departments and community partners

Activities include:

Custom bracelet making

Aromatherapy experiences

Tote bag and hat customization

Wellness activities and giveaways

Opportunities to explore resources from campus departments and community organizations

Community resources include:

Refugee support services

Veteran Bridge Home

NAMI Charlotte

Atrium Health community health workers, virtual health clinic and behavioral health team

The Salvation Army

Crisis Assistance Ministry

Nourish Up

Humane Society

The bottom line: Stop by to explore wellness resources, participate in activities and discover new ways to support your well-being.

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