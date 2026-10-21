Charlotte Golf Star Pinky Chaisilprungruang Shines At Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational

A third consecutive round of par or better from Pinky Chaisilprungruang secured her spot inside the top 10 after the final round of the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational on Sunday (Oct. 18).

Chaisilprungruang fired an even-par round of 71 to finish in a share of seventh place in the event. Starting on the back, she made the turn to the front at 2-over but carded three birdies with only one more bogey to get back to even par. Shooting a pair of 71s and a 70 to finish 1-under in the tournament, Chaisilprungruang was one of only five golfers to go par or better in all three rounds.

Ting Uang finished in a tie for 28th place after a 2-over 73 moved her to 7-over for the tournament. Emma Heyman and Gracie Song both moved up three spots on the leaderboard with rounds of 4-over and 3-over, respectively. Heyman ended the event in a tie for 60th, while Song finished in 68th place. Shaving strokes off each round, Song was one of only eight golfers in the field to post a lower score in each round compared to the previous round.

As a team, the 49ers finished in 12th place at 39-over.

Charlotte has one more event on its fall schedule, coming next week in Asheville at the French Broad Collegiate Invitational. Play from The Cliffs and Walnut Cove begins with 36 holes on Oct. 26.

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1st – Duke (280-282-279–841, -11)

2nd – Virginia Tech (279-298-276–853, +1)

3rd – NC State (278-288-292–858, +6)

4th – Wake Forest (286-287-288–861, +9)

5th – Boston College (279-301-292–872, +20)

CHARLOTTE SCORECARD

T7th – Pinky Chaisilprungruang (70-71-71–212, -1)

T28th – Ting Uang (74-73-73–220, +7)

T60th – Emma Heyman (76-78-75–229, +16)

68th – Gracie Song (86-75-74–235, +22)

75th – Caroline Johnson (81-N/A, N/A)

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