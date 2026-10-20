Central Piedmont And USGA Partner In The Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program
A new partnership between the United States Golf Association (USGA) and Central Piedmont Community College will bring the Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program (GAP) to Charlotte, creating a new pathway for students interested in turfgrass and golf course maintenance careers.
The details:
- Central Piedmont will become the program’s third location, joining sites in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
- Classes are expected to begin in Jan. 2027.
- The program combines classroom instruction with hands-on training at golf facilities across the Charlotte region.
- Apprentices participate in a year-long, no-cost program while working in paid positions on golf course maintenance teams.
- Students receive training from industry professionals, including former golf course superintendents.
What students will learn:
- Soil and plant science
- Water management and conservation
- Integrated pest management
- Golf course and turf maintenance practices
By the numbers:
- More than 100 apprentices are expected to have graduated from the program across existing locations by the end of this year.
- The program has graduated 68 apprentices during its first three years.
- Forty percent of graduates have earned promotions.
- Ninety-four percent remain employed in the golf industry.
What they’re saying:
“Our partnership with USGA demonstrates what is possible when education and industry work together with a shared purpose,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont Community College. “Through the Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program, participants will have the opportunity to learn alongside professionals, gain hands-on experience and advance careers that contribute to one of Charlotte’s signature industries.”
Local impact:
- Apprentices will complete training through Central Campus while gaining work experience at golf facilities throughout the region.
- Potential employer partners include:
- Charlotte Country Club
- Quail Hollow Club
- Carmel Country Club
- Myers Park Country Club
- Pine Lake Country Club
About the instructor:
- Industry professional John Royals will lead instruction at Central Piedmont.
- Royals has taught at the college for more than 25 years.
- He holds degrees in horticulture, turf and turfgrass management, as well as a Master of Science in plant pathology from Clemson University.
The bottom line: The new Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program expands career opportunities for Central Piedmont students while helping meet workforce demands in one of the nation’s most golf-rich regions. Students will be able to earn a paycheck, gain hands-on experience and build long-term careers in golf course maintenance.