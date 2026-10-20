Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community College

Central Piedmont And USGA Partner In The Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program

CStandard

A new partnership between the United States Golf Association (USGA) and Central Piedmont Community College will bring the Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program (GAP) to Charlotte, creating a new pathway for students interested in turfgrass and golf course maintenance careers.

The details:

  • Central Piedmont will become the program’s third location, joining sites in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
  • Classes are expected to begin in Jan. 2027.
  • The program combines classroom instruction with hands-on training at golf facilities across the Charlotte region.
  • Apprentices participate in a year-long, no-cost program while working in paid positions on golf course maintenance teams.
  • Students receive training from industry professionals, including former golf course superintendents.

What students will learn:

  • Soil and plant science
  • Water management and conservation
  • Integrated pest management
  • Golf course and turf maintenance practices

By the numbers:

  • More than 100 apprentices are expected to have graduated from the program across existing locations by the end of this year.
  • The program has graduated 68 apprentices during its first three years.
  • Forty percent of graduates have earned promotions.
  • Ninety-four percent remain employed in the golf industry.

What they’re saying:

“Our partnership with USGA demonstrates what is possible when education and industry work together with a shared purpose,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont Community College. “Through the Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program, participants will have the opportunity to learn alongside professionals, gain hands-on experience and advance careers that contribute to one of Charlotte’s signature industries.”

Local impact:

  • Apprentices will complete training through Central Campus while gaining work experience at golf facilities throughout the region.
  • Potential employer partners include:
    • Charlotte Country Club
    • Quail Hollow Club
    • Carmel Country Club
    • Myers Park Country Club
    • Pine Lake Country Club

About the instructor:

  • Industry professional John Royals will lead instruction at Central Piedmont.
  • Royals has taught at the college for more than 25 years.
  • He holds degrees in horticulture, turf and turfgrass management, as well as a Master of Science in plant pathology from Clemson University.

The bottom line: The new Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program expands career opportunities for Central Piedmont students while helping meet workforce demands in one of the nation’s most golf-rich regions. Students will be able to earn a paycheck, gain hands-on experience and build long-term careers in golf course maintenance.

MORE >>>