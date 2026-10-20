Central Piedmont And USGA Partner In The Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program

A new partnership between the United States Golf Association (USGA) and Central Piedmont Community College will bring the Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program (GAP) to Charlotte, creating a new pathway for students interested in turfgrass and golf course maintenance careers.

The details:

Central Piedmont will become the program’s third location, joining sites in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Classes are expected to begin in Jan. 2027.

The program combines classroom instruction with hands-on training at golf facilities across the Charlotte region.

Apprentices participate in a year-long, no-cost program while working in paid positions on golf course maintenance teams.

Students receive training from industry professionals, including former golf course superintendents.

What students will learn:

Soil and plant science

Water management and conservation

Integrated pest management

Golf course and turf maintenance practices

By the numbers:

More than 100 apprentices are expected to have graduated from the program across existing locations by the end of this year.

The program has graduated 68 apprentices during its first three years.

Forty percent of graduates have earned promotions.

Ninety-four percent remain employed in the golf industry.

What they’re saying:

“Our partnership with USGA demonstrates what is possible when education and industry work together with a shared purpose,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont Community College. “Through the Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program, participants will have the opportunity to learn alongside professionals, gain hands-on experience and advance careers that contribute to one of Charlotte’s signature industries.”

Local impact:

Apprentices will complete training through Central Campus while gaining work experience at golf facilities throughout the region.

Potential employer partners include: Charlotte Country Club Quail Hollow Club Carmel Country Club Myers Park Country Club Pine Lake Country Club



About the instructor:

Industry professional John Royals will lead instruction at Central Piedmont.

Royals has taught at the college for more than 25 years.

He holds degrees in horticulture, turf and turfgrass management, as well as a Master of Science in plant pathology from Clemson University.

The bottom line: The new Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program expands career opportunities for Central Piedmont students while helping meet workforce demands in one of the nation’s most golf-rich regions. Students will be able to earn a paycheck, gain hands-on experience and build long-term careers in golf course maintenance.

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