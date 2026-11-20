By CHRISTY JACKSON

UNC Charlotte has established a Division of Marketing and Communications to support the University’s growth and strategic goals. The new division builds on the capabilities of the Office of University Communications, previously part of the Division of University Advancement, and is led by Jen Ames Stuart as vice chancellor. The changes took effect Nov. 1.

“As we expand our marketing efforts and build Charlotte’s national reputation, we need to make decisions about priorities and investments at the University level,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This division will help us connect the stories emerging from our colleges and divisions so our region better understands the University’s role in its success and audiences nationally recognize what sets us apart. Jen brings the strategic judgment and collaborative approach needed to lead that effort.”

The division will build on existing strengths while adding capabilities in data and technology to better understand audiences, coordinate investments and measure results. Its work will span:

Strategic Communications: Strengthens the University’s reputation through storytelling, academic and research communications, media relations and campus communications. The team also guides communications on sensitive issues and during crises. Executive Communications will join the team to further align leadership messaging and University storytelling in support of the institution’s strategic priorities.

Creative Media: Brings Creative Services and social media together in one team responsible for design, photography, video and social content.

Brand Experience and Strategic Partnerships: Builds relationships with alumni and other University supporters through community partnerships, outreach, strategic sponsorships and experience opportunities.

Digital Engagement: Oversees websites, email and digital advertising, using audience insights and measurement to guide that work. A key priority for the unit is partnering with Enrollment Management on undergraduate admissions marketing.

Planning and Operations: Leads division planning, project management and special projects, while coordinating work across teams.

The structure supports a consistent University brand while allowing communications to address the needs of different audiences, from prospective students and their families to faculty, staff, alumni and community partners.

“The University’s needs are growing, and our approach has to grow with them,” said Stuart. “Our success will depend on strong partnerships with our colleges and colleagues across every division, including Enrollment Management and the Graduate School. By planning together and combining what we know about our audiences, we can make better decisions about where to focus our efforts and resources.”

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