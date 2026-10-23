Queens University’s McColl School Of Business Hosts Michael Rhodes, CEO Of Ally Financial

Drawing on a career spanning mechanical engineering, technology, and global banking, the chief executive officer of a leading digital financial services company recounted his leadership journey with a Queens audience hosted this fall by the university’s McColl School of Business.

Michael Rhodes, CEO of Ally Financial, Inc., delivered his remarks on Oct. 21 as part of the Peter and Kathy Browning Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture Series, which connects members of the campus community with regional corporate executives.

Rhodes shared with his audience in Ketner Auditorium his candid reflections on leading the nation’s largest all-digital bank, his unconventional career trajectory, and the core philosophies guiding his executive leadership.

Building High-Performing Teams

Drawing on executive roles across Bank of America, TD Bank Group, Discover Financial Services, and Ally Financial, Rhodes emphasized that individual heroics cannot scale an enterprise. Early line-management advice shaped his foundational approach: know your team members’ stories, protect their schedules, and support their incentive plans.

To scale leadership effectively across complex organizations, Rhodes relies on his “Four L’s” framework: listening to cultivate transparency and trust, learning as a dedicated student of the business, leading by translating vision into execution, and honoring legacy by respecting organizational history.

“Honoring the legacy of an organization is incredibly important,” Rhodes said. “Organizations have a lot of institutional pride, and taking the time to understand and respect that history before launching the next chapter is essential.”

When evaluating and assembling top-tier talent, Rhodes looks across four core dimensions: head (curiosity), heart (genuine care), hands (execution), and guts (courage under pressure).

Importance of Student Impact

Emphasizing the value of engaging directly with students, Rhodes highlighted adaptability and curiosity as essential drivers of career growth.

“Careers rarely follow a straight line,” Rhodes shared. “The most important opportunities often come from being curious, raising your hand for challenges that stretch you, and staying open to paths you didn’t expect. Adaptability, relationships, and continuous learning matter just as much as any career plan, and those qualities often make the difference when opportunities arise that you never could have anticipated.”

The conversation was moderated by Will Sparks, executive director of the Center for Leadership and Executive Education, and students said that Rhodes’s messages deeply resonated with them.

“Hearing the CEO of Ally Financial speak freely about his love for learning and simply not taking ‘no’ for an answer was incredibly inspiring,” said Allie Bostic ’27, a senior sport management major from Monroe, North Carolina. “It was validating to realize how much of that mindset I share.”

For Catherine Stewart ’27, a senior international studies and business major from Jersey, United Kingdom, Rhodes’ emphasis on human-centered management mirrored her coursework at Queens.

“In my classes, we’ve been studying how crucial relationships are in leadership,” Stewart said. “Hearing Mr. Rhodes emphasized the importance of backing your people and building relationships on trust and transparency really stood out to me.”

Looking Forward

Addressing emerging technologies, Rhodes cautioned against adopting artificial intelligence without a clear purpose. “At Ally, we anchor our AI approaches strictly in what business problem we are trying to solve,” Rhodes said, citing current use cases in contact centers and software development.

Closing the event, Rhodes spoke enthusiastically about Charlotte’s recent growth, hailing the Queen City as an unparalleled hub for business and innovation. Having worked across major global financial centers throughout the country, Rhodes praised the region’s extraordinary economic momentum, collaborative corporate community, and vibrant quality of life.

“The energy, the collaborative business community, and the quality of life here make Charlotte an extraordinary place for companies like Ally to grow and for the next generation of leaders to build their careers,” said Rhodes.

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