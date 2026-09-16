Charlotte Levine Scholar Jasmine Oliver Exemplifies Student Leadership With Newman Civic Fellowship

Jasmine Oliver, a senior environmental studies major and Levine Scholar dedicated to addressing community‑based challenges through environmental advocacy and research, is among the 2026-27 recipients of the Newman Civic Fellowship.

Awarded by Campus Compact, the fellowship is a yearlong program that recognizes students for their leadership potential and commitment to creating positive change in communities. Named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, the fellowship is offered through a national coalition of colleges and universities working to advance the public purposes of higher education.

Oliver investigates how environmental systems, food access and community well-being intersect. Her undergraduate research examines how food assistance policies are communicated and understood, and her study of urban food halls explores factors shaping food access across communities. Through Canvas for the Climate — a collaborative initiative with CleanAIRE NC — she helps high school students explore environmental issues in their own neighborhoods through research, dialogue and visual art.

“What distinguishes Jasmine as a leader is her ability to connect ideas across disciplines — science, policy and creative expression — and bring together students, educators and community partners,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “She exemplifies student leadership through her commitment to research, service and collaborative problem-solving.”

Oliver’s outreach work is both analytical and creative, grounded in community-engaged inquiry and a commitment to addressing structural challenges. With aspirations toward federal public service, she is well positioned to apply community-informed insights to broader efforts that strengthen food access and support healthier communities.

“My dedication to solving community-based problems through environmental advocacy and research has been inspired by my research, volunteer and community engagement activities,” Oliver said. “I am dedicated to raising awareness about environmental action and food sustainability within my communities.”

On campus, Oliver serves as an EcoRep for the Office of Sustainability, volunteers with the Jamil Niner Student Pantry Gardens, is secretary of the UNC Charlotte Bird Watching Club and is a member of Plants for People and the Pollinator Club. She also volunteers with the North Carolina Conservation Network, working to raise awareness of environmental legislation.

Campus Compact provides Newman Civic Fellows with learning and networking opportunities to nurture their development as civic leaders. Programming emphasizes personal, professional and civic growth that empowers fellows to collaborate effectively across disciplines and create large-scale positive change.

The cornerstone of the fellowship is the three-day annual convening of Newman Civic Fellows, which offers intensive in-person skill-building and networking. The fellowship also provides pathways to apply for exclusive opportunities, including mini-grants to help fund community projects, scholarships and post-graduate positions.

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