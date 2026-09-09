Charlotte Hosting 2027 Military World Games

UNC Charlotte will serve as a venue for the 2027 Military World Games, an international multi-sport competition scheduled for June 25 through July 4, 2027, at locations across North and South Carolina.

The games are organized under the International Military Sports Council, known as CISM, and will be managed and planned locally by the Military World Games Local Organizing Committee. The 2027 competition will be the first Military World Games held in the United States.

UNC Charlotte was selected as a venue because its athletic facilities, residence halls and operational infrastructure meet the needs of the event. Current plans call for the University to host several competitions, house athletes and host the opening and closing ceremonies. The Local Organizing Committee will make all final decisions on what activities are held on campus.

Campus operations expected to change

Although detailed plans are still being developed, the games will require significant changes to University operations. Those changes are currently expected to extend from June 21 through July 5, 2027.

Based on current planning assumptions:

Access to campus is expected to be significantly restricted.

Most faculty and staff will not have access to campus during this period.

Individuals who must be on campus for approved University work are expected to require advance authorization and security credentials.

Regular building operations are expected to pause, with limited exceptions for approved critical functions, including certain life-safety research activities.

Residence halls and other campus facilities will be used to support the games.

Parking, transportation, deliveries and access to campus buildings will be affected.

Many University services will continue remotely or through modified operations.

These expectations are preliminary and may change as security, transportation, facilities and event plans are finalized. The University will provide employees, students and other campus stakeholders with more specific guidance well in advance of the games.

Cynthia Stone appointed liaison for games

Chancellor Sharon Gaber has appointed Cynthia Stone as special assistant to the chancellor for the Military World Games. In this role, Stone will coordinate the University’s planning across academic and administrative units and serve as a central point of connection between UNC Charlotte and the Local Organizing Committee. Stone is also the assistant director of planning, design and construction for the Department of Facilities Management.

“Serving as a venue for the games will require careful coordination across nearly every part of the University,” Stone said. “Our priority is to make sure faculty, staff and students understand what to expect, have the information they need to plan ahead and receive timely updates as decisions are made. We do not have every answer yet, but we are committed to communicating clearly throughout the process.”

A dedicated website has been established with current planning information and frequently asked questions for the campus community. The site will be updated as additional details are confirmed.

Questions may be submitted to worldgames@charlotte.edu.

Additional information will be shared throughout the coming months as planning progresses and the University learns more about how the games will affect campus operations.

MORE >>>