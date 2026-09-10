A Celebration Of Cultures At Charlotte’s 48th International Festival

By LILY WARLICK

NC Charlotte’s annual International Festival returns to campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, in and around the Barnhardt Student Activity Center, bringing cultures from around the world to campus for a day of food, performances, activities and more. Admission and parking are free for everyone.

One of the University’s longest-standing traditions, the International Festival features marketplace-style booths representing the cultures of more than 35 nations. The booths, staffed by UNC Charlotte students and members of the Charlotte community, give attendees an opportunity to learn about cultures from around the world.

Festivalgoers can enjoy cultural performances on indoor and outdoor stages, international food, the Parade of Nations and a 30-foot inflatable Earth balloon that visitors can step inside and explore.



New this year

In the Charlotte FC Fan Activation area, attendees can step inside an eSports Mobile Truck to play FIFA, test their skills in a goal challenge and pick up free Charlotte FC merchandise while supplies last. Festivalgoers can also enter for a chance to win free match tickets.

The CMS Library Activity Zone will celebrate the local public library, where attendees can make crafts, play international board games and learn about ways the library connects communities. Library staff will host international storytimes at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.



A full schedule of events for the day is available on the International Festival website.

About International Festival

Founded in 1975, the International Festival was created to highlight UNC Charlotte’s growing international student population. The event has since grown into a celebration of the variety of cultures at the University and within the Charlotte region, with attendance in previous years estimated at more than 20,000.

The International Festival is organized and primarily sponsored by Charlotte Global with support from campus and community partners including University Dining Services, Cone University Center, the Office of Business Affairs, Parking and Transportation Services and University Communications.

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Written by: Lily Warlick