Central Piedmont’s New Radiography Program Creates Opportunities For Future Healthcare Professionals

Central Piedmont’s new Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in radiography program is helping meet the growing demand for medical imaging professionals across the Charlotte region while creating pathways to well-paying healthcare careers.

What’s happening:

Central Piedmont has launched a new AAS in radiography program designed to prepare students for careers as registered radiologic technologists.

Radiologic technologists play a critical role in patient care by capturing medical images that help physicians diagnose injuries, monitor diseases and make treatment decisions.

The program combines: Classroom instruction Laboratory experiences Clinical training with healthcare partners Hands-on patient care experience

Students complete clinical rotations in healthcare settings, working alongside experienced imaging professionals and interacting directly with patients.

By the numbers:

The North Carolina Department of Commerce projects nearly 102,000 new healthcare and social assistance jobs by 2032.

Entry-level radiologic technologists in the Charlotte region can earn approximately $52,700 to $70,600 annually.

Advanced imaging specialties, such as MRI, can offer salaries exceeding $90,000 per year.

What they’re saying:

“Every image captured by a radiologic technologist helps physicians make critical decisions about patient care,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost at Central Piedmont. “Radiography offers a meaningful career path where graduates can make a difference in patients’ lives every day. Through hands-on training and clinical experiences, our students are developing the skills and confidence needed to enter the workforce and contribute immediately.”

Student perspective:

Carmen Hebenstreit joined the college’s inaugural radiography cohort after spending more than 20 years in financial services.

Although she already holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and leadership, she wanted a career that offered a more direct impact on others.

Just weeks into the program, she is building skills in: Patient care Radiologic technology Anatomy

She is also preparing for upcoming clinical rotations.

“I was looking for a career change to something that felt more meaningful and more impactful,” Hebenstreit said. “It’s demanding, but in a really good way. I feel like the program is doing a great job preparing us to work directly with patients, and I’m excited about the opportunities it opens up for my future in healthcare.”

Beyond the degree:

Central Piedmont also offers continuing education opportunities for imaging professionals seeking advanced certifications.

Courses are available in: Computed tomography (CT) Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Mammography

These offerings help current professionals expand their expertise and advance their careers.

The bottom line: Central Piedmont’s new radiography program is creating opportunities for future healthcare professionals while helping ensure Charlotte-area healthcare providers have access to the skilled imaging workforce needed to deliver high-quality patient care.

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