Charlotte Celebrates Its 80th Anniversary As One Of America’s Top Universities

By JENNIFER HOWE

Photos by: AMY HART

Eight decades, thousands of Niners and an extraordinary history of growth — UNC Charlotte is officially marking its 80th anniversary.



Founded in 1946 with 278 students — 95% of them returning World War II veterans — the University has grown alongside the city it calls home. Today, Charlotte’s urban research university enrolls more than 33,000 students, holds R 1 designation and ranks among the nation’s top 100 public universities.



Niner Nation celebrated the University’s “oak” anniversary with a ceremonial tree planting outside the Gage Undergraduate Admissions Center on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The on‑campus planting marked the beginning of a larger, countywide tribute.



To commemorate this milestone year, UNC Charlotte is partnering with TreesCharlotte to create a living legacy that will take root across Mecklenburg County. The University is donating 80 oak trees — the traditional symbol of an 80th anniversary — to honor eight decades of growth, service and the people who helped shape UNC Charlotte.



“The oak tree reflects strength, stability, deep roots and continued growth, which are all fitting symbols for the University,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “UNC Charlotte was created 80 years ago to meet the needs of this community. These trees honor those roots while also representing the growth and possibility still ahead of us.”



Approximately 32 to 33 planting events will take place between Sept. 30, 2026, and March 13, 2027, bringing new oak trees to neighborhoods across Mecklenburg County and honoring students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners who have shaped the University’s story.



A look back

UNC Charlotte’s story begins in 1946, when a small evening college opened its doors to 278 students seeking opportunity in the wake of World War II. Like many metropolitan universities founded during that era, Charlotte Center emerged in direct response to rising educational demands and the rapid technological advances reshaping the nation. But what happened next — the transformation from a modest night school into one of America’s fastest‑growing research universities — is uniquely, unmistakably Charlotte.



At the heart of this transformation was Bonnie Cone, affectionately known as “Miss Bonnie,” whose vision and determination helped define the institution’s character. She served as director of Charlotte Center, president of Charlotte College and acting chancellor during the transition to UNC Charlotte. Her tireless advocacy for a four‑year, state‑supported university in the Charlotte region laid the foundation for everything that followed.



Over the next eight decades, UNC Charlotte grew with purpose and ambition. Extraordinary leaders, exceptional faculty and staff, determined students and dedicated alumni propelled the University forward. What began as a local college became a nationally recognized research institution of more than 33,000 students — a place where innovation thrives, where ideas take shape and where opportunity expands for all.



Today, as UNC Charlotte marks its 80th anniversary, the University embraces new challenges, drives innovation and makes a meaningful difference in the lives of its students and in the world around us. There is no better place to do that work than Charlotte, one of the nation’s most dynamic and fastest‑growing cities.

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