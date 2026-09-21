President Valerie Kinloch Celebrates Students At JCSU Freshman Convocation 2026

By CHERYL BUTLER BRAYBOY PH.D.

An important moment of initiation begins with an auspicious sound: the African drums with infectious rhythm, the click-clack of heels all in a row calling across the landscape. The Johnson C. Smith University Class of 2030 began its march to the Jane M. Smith Memorial Church. Freshman Convocation 2026 would soon begin, a formal start to the students’ JCSU journey.

Provost Patrick Martin, Ph.D. opened the ceremony by reminding students that Convocation is a tradition deeply rooted in history and that a JCSU education is both a gift and a responsibility.

“In this moment, you stand at the threshold of possibility,” Martin said. “Class of 2030, receive this day as both an invitation and a charge: Honor each other, lift one another and leave this University better because you were part of it.”

Dr. Angela White, Senior Vice President for Enrollment Services and Retention Management, assured students that they belong at JCSU and by virtue of their “membership,” they have access to a network of people and programs committed to their success.

“Ask questions, take risks and lean into the community around you,” White advised. “For more than 150 years, JCSU has been shaping leaders. Now, it is your turn to add your story to that legacy.”

In the event’s denouement, Dr. Brian Hunt introduced the University’s Honor Code and explained its importance in establishing a community grounded in honesty, accountability and academic integrity.

The 100th Miss JCSU, Jaivyn Beauford, and Mr. JCSU Tyler Bowers introduced President Kinloch with an impressive exhalation of accomplishments: Aspen Ascend Scholar, 2026 Career Mastered Master Leadership Honoree, C.W. Williams Pacesetter Award recipient.

President Valerie Kinloch welcomed the first-year students with a message centered on purpose. Students must muster the courage to follow the calling already placed upon their lives.

“Be bold and courageous. Remain brave and always ready,” Kinloch said. “Be willing to listen to the calling that is already upon your life, even if you do not know where that assignment will take you.”

President Kinloch celebrated the students’ arrival on campus, and the life story that brought them here. It is a commitment that requires community support.

“We celebrate you. We honor you, and we will always be here to support you,” she told the class.

During her address, Kinloch told the students to “be bold and remember the assignment.” She reminded students they can accomplish great things. First, they must recognize their genius and embrace their potential.

“You are already destined for greatness,” she said. “The challenge is that you have to believe it, accept it, and embrace it despite the odds.”

Kinloch urged students to slow down and remain focused on why they came to the University. She explained that their assignments in life may not always be obvious or comfortable.

“Not all assignments are easy or clearly written,” she said. “Sometimes, you simply know that you are walking in your purpose. You also have to trust the timing because you did not determine that timing for yourself. You have to lean into it.”

She challenged students to make wise choices as they encounter new people, novel opportunities, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Let this year be the year that we practice discernment,” Kinloch said. “Let this be the year that we listen deeply to our inner voices of wisdom.”

As a preamble to President Kinloch’s speech, Student Government Association President Islaea Anderson encouraged the new Golden Bulls to become active participants in campus life, build relationships, and to step beyond comfort zones.

“Your time here is what you make it,” Anderson said. “Get involved, get invested and get engaged.”

The JCSU Concert Choir brought spirited performances to the day. Student vocalists, directed by Dr. Angelica Brooks, performed a transcendent rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The program concluded with a singing of the Alma Mater. The choir boasted measures of blended harmonies.

President Kinloch led the Class of 2030 in a pledge, formally ushering them into the New Era of Excellence. The ceremony connected the Class of 2030 to generations of Smithites, who carried the torch across 159 years of excellence.

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