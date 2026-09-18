Shelly Cayette-Weston Shares Amazing Stories With Queens University Visit

The McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte recently welcomed Shelly Cayette-Weston, president of business operations for Hornets Sports & Entertainment as the academic year’s first guest speaker of the Peter & Kathy Browning Distinguished Leaders in Action Lecture Series.

The series features prominent leaders and provides the campus community with an opportunity to learn directly from top executives shaping major industries in Charlotte, North Carolina.

McColl School of Business Dean Denise Rotondo kicked off the evening of Sept. 10, 2026, with welcoming remarks.

“For our students listening tonight hoping to learn about leadership and the journey, you will hear amazing stories from Ms. Cayette-Weston about self-awareness, courage, measured risk-taking, authenticity, and the ability to build excitement and energy around a shared vision,” Rotondo said.

The crowd in Ketner Auditorium then watched a high-energy video of the franchise’s new “Hive Mentality” brand campaign, an initiative aimed at ushering in a new era for the team, the city, and fans across the Carolinas.

In a conversation moderated by Will Sparks, executive director of the Center for Leadership and Executive Education, Cayette-Weston reflected on her journey from collegiate student-athlete and Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame inductee to one of the National Basketball Association’s most accomplished and respected business executives.

After spending 12 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cayette-Weston now leads more than 1,200 team members across the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm, and Spectrum Center, a leading venue hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts, and community gatherings annually.

She has ushered in one of the most significant periods of business growth in the franchise’s history. Under her leadership, the organization achieved the highest attendance growth in the NBA for the 2025–26 season, delivered top-five league growth in ticketing and corporate partnerships, and set new franchise records in retail and merchandise sales.

When asked why engaging with college audiences is a priority alongside her extensive civic duties, which include serving as a trustee of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a board member for Foundation for the Carolinas, and incoming chair of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, Cayette-Weston highlighted the mutual energy and goal of empowering rising professionals.

“Leadership is all about empowerment and developing great future leaders,” Cayette-Weston said. “Not only do I get energy from them, but it’s always beneficial for me to hear different stories and learn different people’s paths so that I can create my own. I hope sharing my truth inspires them to continue to craft their path.”

Ethan Mello ’28, a business administration major from Clayton, North Carolina, said he was eager to hear about the operational dynamics of a major professional franchise and how off-court success drives broader organizational performance.

“I was always engaged in sports growing up and was intrigued to hear about Ms. Cayette-Weston’s professional journey,” Mello said.

Student-athlete Charlie Podgorny ‘27, an entrepreneurial studies major from Niles, Illinois, was also interested in learning about Cayette-Weston’s leadership style. “Events like Leaders in Action give students the chance to learn from successful professionals and hear about real experiences outside of the classroom,” Podgorny said.

Both Mello and Podgorny are students in Professor Dave Anderson’s Principles of Management and Organizations & Leadership class.

“In Professor Anderson’s class, we learn about leadership and how it impacts your environment,” Mello said. “One of the big things we talked about in class that she hit on was adaptability. It’s not the same from area to area or company to company. You’ve got to be able to adapt to your team or whatever group you’re in charge of to make sure you’re reaching the target.”

Podgorny agreed, emphasizing the value of tailored leadership communication. “The adaptability part really hit home,” he said. “You have to be able to talk to different people in different ways and figure out how to communicate with them so everyone can perform at their highest potential.”

The alignment between classroom concepts and Cayette-Weston’s real-world strategy highlighted the core mission of the lecture series: bridging academic lessons in the class with executive practice in real-world settings.

“Shelly represents the exact blend of strategic vision and human-centered leadership we teach in the Center for Leadership and Executive Education,” Sparks said. “Having her share her journey, from student-athlete to leading business operations for an NBA franchise, provides Queens students with a real-world blueprint for authenticity, resilience, and driving organizational performance.”

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