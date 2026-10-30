Charlotte University Transfer And Adult Student Center With Tau Sigma Honor Transfer Students And Faculty

The University Transfer and Adult Student Center and Tau Sigma, the University’s chapter of the national honor society for transfer students, recently honored individuals making a positive impact on UNC Charlotte’s transfer community at its second annual Transfer Champion Awards program.

The event took place during National Transfer Student Week and celebrated exceptional transfer students and the faculty and staff who support them.

This fall, Charlotte welcomed a record 3,154 new transfer students, a 5.6% increase over last year. More than 9,700 current undergraduates transferred to Charlotte from other institutions.

The awards recognize students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and service, as well as faculty and staff whose dedication helps transfer students successfully navigate their transition to Charlotte and thrive throughout their academic journeys.

“Transfer students bring so much to Charlotte through their experiences, perspectives and the ways they contribute to our community,” said Kristen Siarzynski, director of the University Transfer and Adult Student Center. “It matters that we recognize those strengths and celebrate their contributions. When faculty and staff listen, advocate for students and help them make the most of their time at Charlotte, they send a powerful message: You belong here and you have someone in your corner.”

Transfer Champion Student Awards

The Transfer Champion Student Awards recognize transfer students who have actively mentored, advocated for and built community among their peers.

This year’s recipients are:

Dwiki Abidin, a senior, is studying business administration with a focus on digital and AI marketing. Since transferring to Charlotte, he has become involved in several student organizations, including the American Marketing Association and Association of Latino Professionals for America. Abidin has also interned with Auxiliary Services and currently serves as a social media intern with University Communications, helping tell the University’s story through its flagship social media accounts.

Jarrod Davis, a senior, is a student in professional studies. A U.S. Navy veteran and first-generation college student, Davis has drawn on his military experience and personal journey to serve others and build community at Charlotte. Those nominating him for the award praised his resilience, determination, leadership and service.

Phil Fennig is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering after a non-traditional academic journey that began with music studies in the Midwest in the mid-2000s. More recently he resumed his education at North Carolina community colleges before transferring to Charlotte. Fennig has demonstrated academic excellence while serving as team leader for a senior design project.

Kevin Nanney is studying finance with a concentration in real estate. Since transferring from Appalachian State University, he has distinguished himself as an exceptional scholar and an engaged member of the UNC Charlotte community. Nanney, a senior, has become a trusted student leader who represents his peers, welcomes new students and fosters a sense of belonging within the University community.



Transfer Champion Student Excellence Awards

The Transfer Champion Student Excellence Awards recognize students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, leadership and service.

This year’s recipients are:

Bek Ervin, a junior, is studying systems engineering and has demonstrated academic capability and a commitment to environmental stewardship through their work with the University’s Office of Sustainability. Ervin’s leadership, initiative and dedication to sustainability efforts reflect the positive impact transfer students have across campus.



Gavynne Helms, a junior, is studying psychology and has demonstrated perseverance, determination and a commitment to academic success. When faced with challenges in a psychology course, Helms sought help, responded positively to feedback and worked to strengthen her understanding of the material. Her willingness to seek support and continue growing academically serves as an example for other transfer students.

Ella Younce is studying mechanical engineering with an interest in motorsports engineering. She serves in a leadership role with The Gold Mine, supporting Charlotte athletics. Younce, a senior, approaches rigorous technical challenges and campus life with resilience and adaptability.

Transfer Champion Faculty and Staff Awards

The Transfer Champion Faculty and Staff Awards recognize faculty and staff members across campus who facilitate smooth transitions and support transfer student success, and who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and support to transfer students.

This year’s recipients are:

Saeed Abdi, Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Analytics, has advanced the University’s understanding of transfer students through his work in data collection and reporting. Although his role does not involve direct student interaction, his work to improve the clarity of transfer student data helps inform University decisions and support student success.

Frank Benefield, University Center for Academic Excellence, has provided ongoing guidance and encouragement to transfer students through his work with the SHIELD program. His support has helped students develop confidence, advocate for themselves and ask for help when facing academic challenges.

Maren Ehlers, Department of History, has demonstrated a commitment to transfer student success by consistently communicating academic resources, providing constructive feedback and sharing opportunities. She also organizes events for transfer students and helps ensure they feel supported and connected to the University community.

Paige Finney, Niblock Student Center in the Belk College of Business, has helped transfer students navigate academic requirements and resolve transfer credit issues. Her guidance and support have helped students overcome challenges and feel welcomed at UNC Charlotte.

Thomas Forget, School of Architecture, has been recognized for his advocacy and dedication to helping students navigate complex transfer situations. Forget helped a student successfully transfer into the University’s architecture program at the junior level.

Paula Ruiz Gutierrez, Digital and Professional Learning, has provided leadership in advising transfer students enrolled in professional studies and other transfer-focused programs. Her expertise has helped strengthen advising processes and student support services, particularly for Charlotte Online transfer students.



Hannah Harrell, College of Arts + Architecture, has helped students navigate the transfer process in dance, music and theatre. Her accessibility, clear communication and welcoming approach have helped make the transition to Charlotte easier for incoming transfer students.



Adam Isley, Housing and Residence Life, has worked to address the challenges transfer students face in securing on-campus housing. Through strategic occupancy management and monitoring of housing cancellations, Isley helped secure housing for nearly 100 transfer students, personally guiding students through the assignment process shortly before the start of the academic year.

Ashley Langan, Cato College of Education, has provided comprehensive advising and support to current and prospective transfer students preparing to enter teacher education programs. Her approach recognizes the academic, financial and personal challenges transfer students may face, helping students navigate requirements and their transition to UNC Charlotte.

Le’Aira Pettie, Office of Admissions, has worked with campus partners to onboard additional community college partners. Over the past two years, she has helped expand partnerships to 14 institutions while improving processes that support a smoother transition for students entering UNC Charlotte.

Jill Rogers, College of Engineering, has helped incoming transfer students understand degree requirements and develop clear academic plans. Her personalized advising has provided students with guidance on the steps needed to complete their degrees.

Kirstin Sheldon, School of Architecture, has demonstrated exceptional dedication to navigating complex transfer credit evaluations. When a student transferred from Forsyth Technical Community College without an established transfer agreement for their program, Sheldon individually reviewed those credits to determine how they could apply toward the student’s degree.

Michael Spivey, University Center for Academic Excellence, has fostered a welcoming and supportive environment for students and staff. His commitment to building relationships, learning students’ names and always saying hello helps strengthen the sense of community important to transfer student success.

Labriah Wilson, Housing and Residence Life, has helped transfer students navigate off-campus housing options amid limited on-campus availability. Through orientation presentations, personalized emails, calls and one-on-one consultations with students, Wilson has connected students with resources and housing solutions tailored to their needs.

Luis Visbal, Office of Admissions, serves as a transfer admissions counselor, providing individualized guidance to prospective transfer students. He is bilingual and helps Spanish-speaking students and families navigate the admissions process. Visbal’s welcoming approach helps students feel welcomed and supported as they prepare to join the University.



Transfer Champion Faculty and Staff Excellence Awards

The Transfer Champion Faculty and Staff Excellence Awards present top honors to faculty and staff who have made extraordinary contributions to transfer initiatives and pathways.

This year’s recipients are:

Kara Hynes, Office of Admissions, has distinguished herself through her commitment to supporting prospective transfer students throughout the admissions process. Her engaging presentations at community colleges and guidance help students feel welcomed and informed throughout the admissions process. Students and community college partners have praised her ability to make the transfer experience easier and encouraging.



Robin McNeill, University Transfer and Adult Student Center, has helped students successfully transition from community colleges to UNC Charlotte through her dedicated advising and support. Her work with the 49erNext program has helped students understand their academic options, identify resources and build connections with the University before transferring.

David Rogerson, College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences, has made a lasting impact through his mentorship and support of transfer students. His willingness to listen and understand the personal and academic challenges transfer students face has helped them recognize their strength and resilience and feel empowered to achieve their academic goals.

This year’s recipients demonstrate the leadership, perseverance and commitment to student success that strengthen UNC Charlotte’s transfer community.

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