Royal Kickoff Helps Queens University’s 2030 Class Enter More Networks To Work With

Queens University of Charlotte welcomed hundreds of new Royals to the start of their collegiate studies when the Class of 2030 moved into campus in the final days of August.

The incoming class brought with it a wide range of academic interests, with intended majors spanning biology, business, nursing, and exercise and sport science. The class spans 38 states. Fifty-eight percent of students arrived from outside North Carolina, and the class includes some traveling from as far as Hawaii and Australia.

Faculty, staff, and student volunteers worked alongside the Student Affairs and Residence Life teams on Aug. 26, 2026, to keep Move-In Day running smoothly for new students and their families. A steady stream of vehicles pulled up to residence halls while volunteers worked in tandem to unpack trunks, haul mini-fridges, and guide incoming Royals to their rooms.

As lofted beds went up, so did the excitement for the more than 300 incoming students taking their first steps into college life.

After saying goodbye to their families, students gathered for the annual Sed Min ceremony where Acting President and CEO Jesse Cureton formally welcomed the new class and reflected on his ties to Queens as a Charlotte native, alumnus, and former Chair of the Board.

Cureton highlighted the unique timing of the students’ arrival, notably as Queens progresses toward its merger with Elon University.

“Your class will be among the first students who experience what happens when two great institutions join forces to create more opportunities — more networks to connect with, more academic program offerings, pathways to graduate school, and expanded opportunities for global education,” Cureton said.

He emphasized that character and community lie at the heart of the Queens experience before inviting the Class of 2030 to sign the Honor Code, a commitment to living with integrity, compassion, and responsibility

“Thousands of Queens alumni have sat in your seats, participating in this tradition for decades,” said Provost Sarah Fatherly. “This time of year, I am always reminded that moments of transition are special times, ones that are full of possibilities.”

Student Government Association President Jessica Paredes ’27 also addressed the class, encouraging the newest Royals to live out the university motto. “Today, you have the wonderful privilege of being a part of this ceremony, upholding Queens’ motto: ‘Not to be served, but to serve,’” Paredes said. “On our campus and abroad, we are committed to upholding integrity through serving our relationships, our campus, and our community.”

The ceremony marked the start of Royal Kickoff, an orientation program designed to provide incoming Royals dedicated time to settle in, explore campus, and build connections before classes begin on Aug. 31.

“Royal Kickoff will help students continue to learn about Queens and lay down their roots as part of the campus community,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Campus Life Amber Slack. “We are so excited to have them here and look forward to a great year ahead!”

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