As A Major Research University, Charlotte Breaks Enrollment Record Third Straight Year

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has enrolled 33,045 students for the fall 2026 semester, surpassing the University’s previous record of 32,207 in 2025. This marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking enrollment at the University.

Charlotte’s enrollment was boosted by a record first-year class of 5,165 and record transfer class of 3,154. This year’s enrollment includes 27,464 undergraduate students and 5,581 graduate students. The University’s student population spans a broad geographic area, including 99 North Carolina counties, 46 states and 109 other countries.

“Record enrollment is a strong vote of confidence in the value of a UNC Charlotte education,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “More students are choosing Charlotte because they see the opportunities that come with attending a major research university in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on ensuring every student has the support, experiences and connections they need to succeed here and well beyond graduation.”

The University continues to attract high-achieving students. The incoming first-year class arrives with an average weighted GPA of 3.96. Charlotte’s transfer student enrollment for the fall 2026 semester is 3,154 – a 5.6% increase over the fall 2025 semester.

Online learning options have boosted transfer enrollment, providing access and opportunity for working adults, allowing students to quickly address workforce needs in the region. Reflecting growing demand from learners balancing work, family and other responsibilities, enrollment among undergraduates aged 25 and older increased 9%, with fully online programs driving the growth. Charlotte Online enrollment rose 21%, from 2,900 to 3,514 students. Enrollment in Charlotte’s online bachelor’s programs—ranked No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 4 nationally—grew 66%, from 950 to 1,579 students. This includes 103 students in the new B.A. in Computer Science with a concentration in AI-Assisted Software Engineering.

The record enrollment comes during a period of significant momentum for UNC Charlotte. In the past two years, the University achieved R1 status, recognizing its high level of research activity. In June, Charlotte received the largest research award in University history — up to $160 million from the National Science Foundation. These milestones reflect the University’s growing reputation for academic excellence, research innovation and student opportunity.

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