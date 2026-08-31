JCSU “Workforce Skills Enhancement Through Equipment Initiative” Scores Seismic Funding

Johnson C. Smith University President Valerie Kinloch, Ph.D., is proud to announce a major gift to the University championed by Congresswoman Alma Adams. The University will receive $1.03 million in federal community project funding for its Workforce Skills Enhancement through Equipment Initiative.

Congresswoman Alma Adams worked diligently to secure the federal funds that will enable JCSU to acquire advanced technology, strengthen undergraduate research and education in the sciences, and increase opportunities for experiential learning. The funds will help prepare JCSU students for the careers of the future.

“This gift is seismic for Johnson C. Smith University,” Kinloch said. “We are deeply grateful to Congresswoman Alma Adams for her support, advocacy and partnership. This $1.03 million investment in our JCSU students and residents of Charlotte’s Historic West End will provide them with the necessary access to technology, workforce development skills and hands-on learning experiences to ensure they are prepared for high-demand careers.”

Congresswoman Adams congratulated JCSU and emphasized the initiative’s potential to strengthen both the University and the Charlotte community.

“I am delighted to congratulate Johnson C. Smith University on receiving more than $1 million in community project funding for its Workforce Skills Enhancement through Equipment Initiative,” Adams said. “This investment will help JCSU strengthen STEM education, expand undergraduate research and provide students with hands-on experience using the advanced technology they will encounter in today’s workforce.”

The funding will build on the cutting-edge research already in operation at JCSU through the STEM labs, Sustainability Village, Maker Space, and more.

“From state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and environmental research tools to improvements in sustainable agriculture, this funding is an investment in JCSU students and in Charlotte’s future,” Adams said.

Congresswoman Adams, a longtime supporter of Historically Black colleges and universities, also underscored the importance of equipping students and institutions with resources that meet the specific needs of the moment.

“I know our students excel when we invest in our institutions and provide them with the resources they need to compete,” Adams said.

The investment reinforces JCSU’s role as a centerpiece of Charlotte’s Historic West End. As the university grows, so grows the community that surrounds it.

“Congresswoman Adams recognizes JCSU’s role as an anchor institution in Charlotte’s Historic West End,” Kinloch said. “She understands the valuable role our nation’s HBCUs—like Johnson C. Smith University—play in cultivating leaders for the workforce of tomorrow.”

Kinloch added that the funding will broaden the reach and impact of JCSU’s career-readiness, research and community-focused initiatives.

“JCSU remains committed to driving economic mobility in Charlotte and across the region, and this award will further enable that commitment to be more fully realized,” Kinloch said. “We appreciate Congresswoman Adams’ visionary leadership as she creates new opportunities for JCSU students, the Historic West End community and the greater Charlotte community.”

Adams concluded her remarks with words of encouragement for the University community.

“Congratulations to President Valerie Kinloch and the entire Johnson C. Smith University community,” Adams said. “I am glad to bring these federal dollars home.”

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