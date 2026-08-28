Central Piedmont students are invited to attend a World Affairs Council of Charlotte National Security Series luncheon featuring cybersecurity and national security expert Chris Inglis.

Why it matters: This event offers students an opportunity to hear from a nationally recognized leader in cybersecurity and national security while connecting with professionals and community members.

Event details

Speaker: Chris Inglis, former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency and the first National Cyber Director

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Location: Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte

Parking: Parking is not validated

Schedule

Check-in and pre-lunch networking: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Lunch and presentation: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Learn more

Visit the event webpage: https://worldaffairscharlotte.org/2026-09-10-chris-inglis-national-security-series-luncheon/

Important information

The Center for Global Engagement will email students approximately one to two weeks before the event if a seat is available.

Watch for an email from global.learning@cpcc.edu .

. Students must reply to confirm attendance.

Students who do not confirm their attendance will not receive a spot at the event.

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