Charlotte Leads Landmark Carolinas Grid Engine To Upgrade Nation’s Aging Electric Grid

UNC Charlotte welcomed leaders from government, industry, higher education and economic development for a reception celebrating the NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas.

Chancellor Sharon Gaber joined U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, U.S. Reps. Richard Hudson ’96 and Mark Harris, Duke Energy President and CEO Harry Sideris, Board of Trustees Chairman Dontá Wilson ’97 and Vice Chancellor for Research and Interim CEO of the Carolinas Grid Engine John Daniels at the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City on Monday, Aug. 24, for a program highlighting the importance of modernizing the electrical grid, strengthening the energy workforce and driving economic growth across the Carolinas and the nation.

Led by Charlotte, the Carolinas Grid Engine brings together more than 100 partners committed to advancing this work.

The NSF Grid Modernization Engine in the Carolinas (also known as the Carolinas Grid Engine) is a landmark regional initiative led by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte). Selected as one of only 12 prestigious NSF Regional Innovation Engines nationwide, this massive partnership spans a 36-county region across North and South Carolina. Its core mission is to develop, test, and deploy breakthrough technologies to upgrade the nation’s aging electric grid.

Funding and Economic Impact

$160 Million Investment: The National Science Foundation (NSF) provided an initial $15 million for the first two years, with potential funding reaching up to $160 million over the next decade.

Job Creation: The initiative is projected to create roughly 20,000 regional jobs.

Financial Boom: It is expected to generate a $2 billion economic impact over the next 10 years.

Core Objectives

The Engine addresses the strain put on the electric grid by surging energy demands from artificial intelligence, data centers, and advanced manufacturing. It focuses on:

Lab-to-Market Deployment: Fast-tracking grid technologies from university laboratories into real-world use.

Supply Chain Security: Strengthening domestic manufacturing and supply chains for grid components.

Workforce Training: Creating specialized training programs through local community and technical colleges.

Grid Resilience: Improving reliability during extreme weather events, like severe heatwaves.

Key Partners & Leadership

The initiative unites over 100 regional partners, bridging the gap between public research, state governments, and private utilities:

Academic Leads: Led by UNC Charlotte alongside Clemson University and York Technical College.

I ndustry & Utilities: Major utility providers and energy stakeholders including Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Santee Cooper, Siemens Energy, and Honeywell.

ndustry & Utilities: Major utility providers and energy stakeholders including Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Santee Cooper, Siemens Energy, and Honeywell. Innovation & Governance: Supported by the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA), the Joules Accelerator, E4 Carolinas, and both state Departments of Commerce.

MORE >>>