Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeGeneralLifestyle

Central Piedmont Students Find Resources For Mental Health With Welltrack

CStandard

Looking for tools to support your mental health and well-being? Central Piedmont students have access to Welltrack, an interactive self-help platform designed to help you build healthy habits and manage everyday challenges. 

Why it matters: Welltrack provides flexible, personalized resources that students can explore at their own pace, anytime and anywhere. 

What Welltrack offers 

  • Join a community of more than 1 million students using Welltrack 
  • Access interactive self-help tools whenever it fits your schedule 
  • Build skills to help manage anxiety, depression, stress and other challenges 
  • Track and reflect on your mood patterns over time 
  • Complete mental health assessments 
  • Connect with campus support resources 

Get started 

  • Download the Welltrack app 
  • Register using your Central Piedmont student email address 
  • Explore resources and activities at your own pace

Bottom line: Welltrack gives Central Piedmont students convenient access to tools and resources that can support mental health, well-being and personal growth throughout the academic year. 

MORE >>>