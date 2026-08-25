Central Piedmont Students Find Resources For Mental Health With Welltrack

Looking for tools to support your mental health and well-being? Central Piedmont students have access to Welltrack, an interactive self-help platform designed to help you build healthy habits and manage everyday challenges.

Why it matters: Welltrack provides flexible, personalized resources that students can explore at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.

What Welltrack offers

Join a community of more than 1 million students using Welltrack

Access interactive self-help tools whenever it fits your schedule

Build skills to help manage anxiety, depression, stress and other challenges

Track and reflect on your mood patterns over time

Complete mental health assessments

Connect with campus support resources

Get started

Download the Welltrack app

the Welltrack app Register using your Central Piedmont student email address

Explore resources and activities at your own pace

Bottom line: Welltrack gives Central Piedmont students convenient access to tools and resources that can support mental health, well-being and personal growth throughout the academic year.

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