Central Piedmont Students Find Resources For Mental Health With Welltrack
Looking for tools to support your mental health and well-being? Central Piedmont students have access to Welltrack, an interactive self-help platform designed to help you build healthy habits and manage everyday challenges.
Why it matters: Welltrack provides flexible, personalized resources that students can explore at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.
What Welltrack offers
- Join a community of more than 1 million students using Welltrack
- Access interactive self-help tools whenever it fits your schedule
- Build skills to help manage anxiety, depression, stress and other challenges
- Track and reflect on your mood patterns over time
- Complete mental health assessments
- Connect with campus support resources
Get started
- Download the Welltrack app
- Register using your Central Piedmont student email address
- Explore resources and activities at your own pace
Bottom line: Welltrack gives Central Piedmont students convenient access to tools and resources that can support mental health, well-being and personal growth throughout the academic year.