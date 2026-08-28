Cureton And Queens University Leaders Administer Major Campus Update

The official start of the 2026–2027 academic year kicked off on the Queens campus as faculty and staff convened for a campus update inside the Sandra Levine Theatre.

The afternoon event blended updates on institutional strategy and operations with personal reflections on the university’s historic merger with Elon University.

“I want you to know that I’m proud of all that you’ve done, your commitment to this university, your commitment to Queens, and your commitment to Elon,” said Queens Acting President and CEO Jesse Cureton. “It’s powerful.”

Cureton highlighted key administrative shifts, including the establishment of the Queens Advisory Board and Pamela Davies’ transition to Strategic Advisor to the President. He also introduced the Campus Core Team, a cross-functional group connecting senior leadership with shared services leaders to foster transparency, operational alignment, and collaboration across campus.

Cureton commended employees from both campuses for their collaborative work toward securing SACSCOC regulatory approval with special recognition of Nicole Tarr, executive director of institutional effectiveness and institutional research, and Derrick Everhart, director of financial aid, both of whom were presented with the Queens Leadership Award.

“Their expertise, commitment, and willingness to do whatever was needed helped us reach this historic milestone,” Cureton said.

Elon University President Connie Ledoux Book addressed faculty and staff with her reflection on the transformative power of higher education, what she termed an “everyday miracle,” and a bold future for both campuses made possible by the merger.

“I am confident that… in 100 years, people are going to look back at this decision and point to it as a turning point for our institutions as we become one,” Book said.

Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Kenitra Horsley outlined how campus operations align with the overarching Boldly Elon 2030 vision, and she introduced the Campus Master Planning Committee led by Chief Integration Officer Jeff Stein.

“This is not just about combining institutions – it’s about building something stronger, more agile, and more relevant for the next generation of students,” Horsley shared. Amber Slack, vice president of campus life and dean of students, presented student engagement and campus life updates, highlighting an increase in night and weekend events last year and nearly 8,500 total community service hours logged by students and student-athletes.

Provost Sarah Fatherly highlighted summertime academic achievements, including 17 faculty-student research pairs through the seventh year of the Rogers Summer Science Research Program, as well as an outstanding academic report card for Queens’ student-athletes.

Fatherly announced that Queens will host the National Learning Community Conference in Charlotte in November, which recognizes the university’s decade-long thought leadership in course-based learning communities.

She also discussed the academic calendar harmonization taking effect with the return of Winter Term in January 2027 and previewed expanded cross-campus professional development opportunities for faculty and staff.

Following the main campus update, attendees gathered for interactive breakout sessions detailing core university priorities:

SOAR & Strategic Planning: Led Dean Denise Rotondo and Elon University Senior Vice President Jim Piatt , co chairs of the SOAR Strategic Planning Committee, the session explored strategic integration through a Charlotte lens around five core themes: place as curriculum, an integrated student journey, amplified opportunities, practice-driven hubs, and civic convenorship.

and Elon University Senior Vice President , co chairs of the SOAR Strategic Planning Committee, the session explored strategic integration through a Charlotte lens around five core themes: place as curriculum, an integrated student journey, amplified opportunities, practice-driven hubs, and civic convenorship. The Return of Winter Term: Academic leaders hosted a session detailing the return of Winter Term in January 2027, an intensive three-and-a-half-week term designed to drive retention through immersive faculty mentoring.

Targeted Enrollment & Cohorted Fellows: Leaders from student affairs, academics and enrollment explored how cohort-based Fellows programs drive enrollment while fostering student belonging through shared academic experiences. The discussion also addressed scaling the model, integrating faculty feedback, and supporting overall enrollment growth across all academic programs.

Campus Master Plan & Infrastructure: Facility leaders provided updates on this summer’s campus renovations and upcoming facilities projects. Attendees expressed their appreciation of the sprawling campus beautification and renovation updates including the renovation of the Sykes Learning Center, Queens Hall and residence halls.

The afternoon concluded at Tyson House for the annual Opening of School Reception, bringing faculty, staff, and visiting Elon leaders together for refreshments and community connection.

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