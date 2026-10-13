Central Piedmont Seeking Student Ambassadors For 2027 Spring

Want to represent Central Piedmont and help future students discover all the college has to offer? Outreach and Recruitment is seeking student ambassadors for Spring 2027.

Why it matters: Student ambassadors serve as the official face of Central Piedmont, helping prospective and new students feel welcomed, informed and connected.

What you’ll do

Support outreach and recruitment efforts.

Represent Central Piedmont at campus and community events.

Lead campus tours for prospective students and guests.

Welcome and assist new students.

Benefits

Professional development opportunities

Networking opportunities

A $2,000 scholarship for each semester of participation

Eligibility requirements

Minimum 3.0 GPA

Completion of at least 18 credit hours

Ability to attend monthly meetings

Commitment to 60 service hours per semester

Ready to apply?

Apply now !

! For more information, contact Alisha Carter.

The bottom line: If you’re a motivated, service-minded student who enjoys helping others and representing the college, becoming a student ambassador is a great way to build leadership skills, expand your network and earn a scholarship.

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