Central Piedmont Warns Of Fraudulent “Ghost Students” Scam

There’s a new kind of scam affecting colleges nationwide, and it has nothing to do with Halloween. So-called “ghost students” are fake enrollees created using stolen or fraudulent identities, often to obtain financial aid.

Scammers and cybercriminals may use stolen personal information to submit college applications, create student accounts or apply for financial aid. In many cases, victims do not realize their identity has been used until they receive unexpected emails, account notifications or financial aid communications.

To combat this growing issue, the U.S. Department of Education began screening FAFSA applications in real time in April 2026 and now requires identity verification for certain at-risk applicants before federal aid can be released.

Why it matters

Identity theft can affect more than your financial aid records.

Criminals may use stolen information to create accounts, submit applications or attempt to access federal student aid.

Early detection can help prevent additional fraudulent activity.

Warning signs to watch for

Be alert if you receive:

A welcome email from a college you never applied to.

A financial aid or FAFSA notification for an application you did not submit.

A student account, login or password-reset message you did not request.

An enrollment or class registration notice you never initiated.

A request to verify your identity for a school you do not attend.

A loan or financial aid document that does not match your activity.

What to do if something seems suspicious

An unexpected message does not automatically mean you are a victim of fraud, but it should be investigated.

Stop

Do not click links in suspicious messages.

Do not provide additional personal information.

Verify

Contact the college, financial aid office or organization directly using contact information from its official website.

Do not rely on phone numbers, email addresses or links included in suspicious messages.

Report

Report suspected identity theft to the appropriate college office.

Follow any instructions provided by the institution.

Consider reporting the incident through the Federal Trade Commission’s identity theft resources.

Protect your accounts

Review important accounts for unusual activity.

Consider additional identity theft protections if your personal information may have been compromised.

How to protect your identity

Keep your FSA ID private. Never share your username or password.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) whenever available, especially for email, financial accounts, college accounts, your FSA account and social media.

Protect personal information such as your name, date of birth, address, Social Security number and phone number.

Need help?

Students at Central Campus who have questions or need to report suspicious account activity should submit a ticket through the Service Desk in the ITS Client Portal.

The bottom line

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a reminder that protecting your identity starts with staying alert. Paying attention to unexpected account activity and responding quickly to suspicious communications can help keep your personal information secure.

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