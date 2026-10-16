Charlotte’s Student Affairs Research and Assessment Team Earns Prestigious National Honor

Research showing student engagement’s impact on student transition and success by UNC Charlotte’s Student Affairs Research and Assessment earned the SARA team the 2026-27 Paul P. Fidler Research Grant. The grant encourages the development of knowledge that has the potential to improve the experiences of transitioning college students.

The SARA team’s proposal — “At the Crossroads: How Student Affairs Engagement Across Four Critical Transition Points Shapes Student Success” — leverages the Student Affairs Data Lake, a centralized platform that brings data together from a variety of on-campus sources, allowing for more accessible information to help improve the student experience.

The award, given out by the University of South Carolina’s National Resource Center for the First-Year Experience and Students in Transition, includes a $10,000 stipend, as well as priority consideration for publication in the center’s first-year experience journal and registration to two national conferences that the center hosts.

“Using a first-of-its-kind Student Affairs Data Lake … the study analyzes the full 2019-2022 incoming undergraduate cohorts, selected to enable examination of graduation rates,” the grant’s press release stated. “Statistical analyses are paired with student interviews to examine engagement and lived experiences at each transition point. Findings will contribute empirical evidence advancing student success across higher education.”

The grant was awarded to all four staff members of the SARA team: divisional director Ellissa Brooks Nelson and senior research associates Jordan Bullington-Miller, Paul Holliday-Millard and Mark Manning. The stipend will be used primarily for travel costs to disseminate future findings to a national audience, as well as for incentivising students to share their experiences with the SARA team.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the innovative work our team has undertaken to move beyond simply measuring student engagement to understanding when, how and why it matters for student success,” Brooks Nelson said. “Through the Student Affairs Data Lake, we have a unique opportunity to explore these questions in ways that can inform institutional decision-making and contribute to research across higher education. Being selected for this nationally recognized grant is an incredible honor, and we are excited about the opportunity to share what we learn with institutions beyond UNC Charlotte.”

The grant is named in memory of Dr. Paul P. Fidler, whose research at South Carolina had a significant impact on the learning and success of students in transition.

More information on the work of Charlotte’s research and assessment team can be found on the SARA website.