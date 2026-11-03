Why We Should Support Charlotte’s National Society of Black Engineers

By LILY WARLICK

For members of UNC Charlotte’s National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), opportunities to connect with industry professionals and explore future careers extend far beyond the classroom. The student organization is raising $3,749 to send its members to the 2027 NSBE Annual Convention in Boston, where students can build professional connections, develop career skills and explore opportunities in engineering and STEM.

Dedicated to supporting Black students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, NSBE provides a community where students can connect with peers, gain leadership experience and prepare for life after graduation.

Through professional development events, mentorship and networking opportunities, the organization helps students build the confidence and connections needed to succeed in competitive industries.

“I originally got involved because I wanted to be part of a community where I could connect with other Black students in STEM who understood the importance of representation, mentorship and professional development,” said Olivia Parker-George, a junior computer science major and club treasurer. “NSBE has given me a space to grow academically and professionally while also contributing to the growth of other students.”

Investing in the next generation of engineers

The funds will directly support travel, lodging, registration and other necessary expenses, helping reduce financial barriers that could prevent students from participating.

The annual convention brings together students, engineers, employers and STEM professionals from across the country. For many students, attending the convention could provide connections and experiences that shape their professional futures.

“This support can make the difference between a student being able to attend and having to miss out because of financial barriers,” said Parker-George.

Beyond this year’s convention, a successful campaign would strengthen the chapter’s fundraising efforts and create momentum for future professional development opportunities.

Building connections beyond the classroom

Throughout the year, NSBE provides UNC Charlotte students with opportunities to develop professional skills, connect with industry leaders and build relationships with peers who share their interests.

From networking events and fundraising initiatives to mentorship and career preparation, the organization helps members gain experience that extends beyond their academic coursework.

For Parker-George, being involved in NSBE has provided hands-on experience in financial management, event planning, communication and leadership.

The upcoming national convention represents an extension of that mission, giving members access to a larger network of professionals and organizations that can help guide their careers.

“Our chapter’s work toward attending the National NSBE Convention is especially meaningful because it gives our members the opportunity to experience NSBE on a much larger scale,” said Parker-George.

More than a student organization

While professional development is central to NSBE’s mission, the organization also provides a supportive community where students can build meaningful relationships and encourage one another to succeed.

By bringing together students with shared interests and experiences, NSBE creates an environment where members can learn from one another, celebrate accomplishments and navigate the challenges of pursuing careers in STEM.

“I hope people understand that supporting NSBE is not just supporting a student organization, it’s supporting students and investing in their futures,” said Parker-George. “Every contribution helps remove financial barriers that may prevent students from accessing professional experiences, networking opportunities and career development.”

Support the National Society of Black Engineers crowdfunding campaign by Friday, Nov. 6, and help students take the next step toward their professional futures. Learn more about crowdfunding and check out other groups at crowdfund.charlotte.edu.

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